As I was preparing to write this article, I thought about what this Easter season means to me. When I was younger, Easter centered around church. Both my dad and grandpa were pastors and there was no way we were going to miss the most populated Sunday of the year.
My parents made Easter Sunday a big deal. My younger brother and I usually had brand new matching suits. The one I remember most was a blue leisure suit with a brown, silky, polyester “disco” shirt. Everyone in our family had new Easter outfits. It was a very special occasion and we treated it as such.
The celebration continued after church. We usually went home and my mom had a feast prepared for us, thanks to the magic of her avocado green crockpot. The menu that I remember most included a roast, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls and the list goes on and on. I can look back on it now and reminisce on some great memories of food, friends and family. When I had my own family, I found myself recreating these memories so my children could enjoy and appreciate what I held so dear.
But we cannot forget the real reason for this season. When it comes down to it, Easter is all about three simple words, “He is risen.” Easter, or as I like to call it - Resurrection Sunday, is all about Jesus and what He did for us. Not only did He suffer a horrible beating, crucifixion and death on the cross, He arose on the third day defeating death once and for all.
All this was done in order to pay the ultimate sacrifice for your sins and mine. It was all done because He knew that we would need a savior. Many go on with their lives never knowing the magnitude of this sacrifice.
Many people have read or heard about John 316, “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” The way I like to interpret it sometimes is that God so loved ME that He gave up his only son, Jesus, so that I wouldn’t die in my sin but be able to live a life far better than I deserve.
When I read and reread the Easter story or watch a movie about it, my heart breaks because there is a God who loves me, cares about me and has a plan to prosper me; and yet my faithfulness to Him is not what is should be. The thought that comes to my mind is if He died for me, how much more should I live for Him.
I, also, want to share with you my thoughts on one of my favorite passages about the Easter story found in the book of Mark.
“When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices so that they might go to anoint Jesus’ body. Very early on the first day of the week, just after sunrise, they were on their way to the tomb and they asked each other, “Who will roll the stone away from the entrance of the tomb”
But when they looked up, they saw that the stone, which was very large, had been rolled away. As they entered the tomb, they saw a young man dressed in a white robe sitting on the right side, and they were alarmed.
“Don’t be alarmed,” he said. “You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter, ‘He is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him, just as he told you.’”-Mark 161-7 (NIV)
The ladies that were going to anoint Jesus’ body were heartbroken, distraught and faced an impossible situation. So many questions were left unanswered. The core group of disciples that followed Jesus were scattered. In fact, one of the twelve was key in turning Jesus over to the authorities, which led to his beating, crucifixion and death.
This was not how it was supposed to end. This was a very dark time for them. Maybe your memories of Easter are not like mine. It could be that you are dealing with hurt, pain, depression, etc. Maybe you can relate more with these ladies. Heartbroken, distraught, facing an impossible situation. The last thing you want to think about right now is church.
I want to point something out to you in the passage above. The Bible says that these ladies woke up early in the morning and headed to Jesus’ tomb in order to anoint the dead body, as was customary in those times. It goes on to say that while they were walking to the tomb, they realized they had an impossible situation ahead of them. A huge stone was place in front of the tomb and there was no possible way for these ladies to roll the stone away.
What I find fascinating is what happened after the realization that they faced this impossible task…they kept walking to their destination! They did not turn around in defeat. They did not say, “What the point of continuing on this journey” They moved forward even though things were not favorable. It wasn’t until they arrived at the tomb that they saw the miracle for themselves.
I want to encourage you to take note and do the same. Even though you are facing some difficulty in your life, I would encourage you to keep moving forward. Don’t get discouraged, quit and turn back. I believe that there is something greater in store for you.
Because these ladies continued on their journey, they had a spiritual encounter that restored their hope and changed their lives forever. I pray that you too would not give up and continue on your journey.
I encourage you to find a church to attend this Sunday. I personally know a lot of the pastors in our community and know for a fact that they love the Lord and would welcome you with open arms.
I pray that you would open your heart to the message and find a way to apply it to your life. Keep moving forward. The answer to your impossible situation is right around the corner.
I also pray that you would be able to start some positive traditions during this season that would have a positive effect on you and your family for years to come.
