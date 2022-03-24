Tiger sports wrap-up

Athletes take to track, field, course, court, and pool representing Patterson High School during the spring season.
Boys Golf
Nate Ibarra continued his strong performance and Andre Tadios also showed well but it wasn’t enough to break the boys’ losing streak after match-ups against Merced and Buhach Colony ended in two more losses.
Boys Tennis
The boys have had a busy week on the road that ends on Friday where the junior varsity team will participate in a cluster event at Merced.
Swimming
Friday dealt a blow to the swim team as they came up short against Merced. Character and determination shined through as the majority of the team set personal records and tried new events. Eight swimmers participated in the Gaucho Invitation on March 19, most notably, freshman Jacob Gutierrez who swam the 100 Free in 57.34 seconds, just two seconds from qualifying for Sections.
Softball
Varsity girls came out swinging against Mountain House. Homeruns by Grace Cruthis and Kayla Ortiz pushed the girls into a win before finishing the week with losses to Orestimba and Hughson.
Track and Field
The first Central California Conference meet of the year was held on March 16. The team were handed an overall loss but Isaac Molina (JV 800m), Diyana Hackley (V 100m, 200m), Aleigha Wheeland, Diyana Hackley, Noor Sandhu, Larissa Hackley (Girls Varsity 4x100m), Miriam Balumbu, Miley Schueller, Leanna Nzoule, Neveah Goins (Girls JV 4x400m), Claire Pierce (V Pole Vault), and Miley Schueller (JV Triple Jump) all had first place finishes.
Volleyball
The boys once again split their matches with wins against Central Valley and losses at Buhach Colony.
Baseball
Nate Lozano’s homerun against Tracy wasn’t enough to tip to the scales in PHS’s favor as varsity and junior varsity each scratched two more losses into the scorebook falling to Tracy and Gregori.
Thank you to Patterson High School
•Thank you to Patterson High School Athletic Director Rob Cozart for providing sport and athlete highlights.
