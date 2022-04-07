Athletes take to track, field, course, court, and pool representing Patterson High School during the spring season.
Boys Golf
Nate Ibarra led the team with a 4-under 32 score against Central Valley on March 31. The Tigers fell just short of the win though, as the team finished with 221 to Central Valley’s 192.
Boys Tennis
The boys pulled out a vindicating 6-3 win over the Golden Valley Cougars on March 31. The Tigers face Buhach Colony at home on April 7. Matches start at 3.
Swimming
The Tigers executed an excellent day of competition, sweeping all four levels against Livingston.
Patterson will celebrate Senior Day on April 8, hosting Central Valley. The meet starts at 3 p.m.
A parent relay will close out the day’s events and prepare student athletes for the upcoming Central California Conference Finals.
Softball
The Lady Tigers faced Golden Valley in a rainy day make-up on March 30. The varsity team suffered a heavy 8-0 loss to the Cougars but the junior varsity team managed to outscore Golden Valley 22-11, marking their first CCC win of the season.
Both teams will face Atwater at home on April 7 at 4 p.m.
Track and Field
The second CCC Center Meet was held at Patterson Community Stadium on March 30 and the JV girls came away with a first place team finish.
Other first place finishes include: Diyana Hackley (100m, 200m), Miriam Balumbu (JV 100m, JV Triple Jump), Leanna Nzoule (JV 200m), Lainey Ross (JV High Jump, JV Pole Vault), Claire Pierce (Pole Vault), Gabriela Cortez (JV Pole Vault), Miriam Balumbu, Leanna Nzoule, Neveah Goins, Alexandra Perez (JV 4x100m Relay), and Miriam Balumbu, Neveah Goins, Miley Schueller, Leanna Nzoule (JV 4x400m Relay).
The team will travel to the Port City Invitational at Bear Creek High School April 9, the first event starts at 8:30 a.m.
Volleyball
The boys put on an impressive display against El Capitan last week. The JV team improved to 3-2 in the CCC after beating the Gauchos in straight sets.
The Tigers will host Central Valley on April 7, games begin at 4 p.m.
Baseball
JV Tigers improved their standings in the CCC with two wins against Central Valley, outscoring the Hawks 25-11. They boys face last place Golden Valley this week and hope to extend their four game winning streak.
Fans travelling to Golden Valley on April 8 will need to purchase their tickets online through GoFan, cash isn’t accepted at the gate. First pitch is at 3:30.
•Thank you to Patterson High School Athletic Director Rob Cozart for providing sport and athlete highlights.
