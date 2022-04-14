Tiger sports wrap-up

Athletes take to track, field, course, court, and pool representing Patterson High School during the spring season.
Boys Golf
The Tigers are still looking for their first win of the season after falling to Atwater and the Central California Conference leader, Golden Valley. The boys will host Buhach Colony today, April 14 at their home course, St. Stanislaus.
Boys Tennis
The Tigers took their third season win against Buhach Colony on April 7.
The young Tigers team is seventh in the league with three wins and nine losses going into their match on April 14.
The boys will celebrate Senior Day and face number two El Capitan (10-2). Matches start at 3.
Swimming
Another great display of competition in the pool as the Tigers swept Central Valley on all four levels.
Tigers will attend CCC Trials/Finals at El Capitan this week as they look to extend competition into the postseason.
Softball
The junior varsity team moves up to third place (3-2) with a 24-12 win over Atwater. The J.V. ladies have racked up 44 runs over their last two games. They’ll test their mettle when they travel to number two Central Valley (5-0) on April 14.
The varsity team has struggled to stay on top in recent games. Losing to Merced (5-3) and Atwater (4-0) last week the ladies dropped overall to 2-3, tying El Capitan and Central Valley for fourth place.
Katelyn Zarate went 2-for-3 at the plate leading the varsity ladies in hits against Merced.
First pitch at Central Valley is scheduled at 4 p.m.
Track and Field
The Port City Invitationals at Bear Creak High School brought home team awards for all four levels of competition. The varsity and junior varsity girls’ teams, as well as the junior varsity boys team placed 1st overall, and the varsity boys team placed 3rd overall.
Athletes traveled to Golden Valley for the CCC Meet Three on Wednesday, April 13. Their next competition is April 29 at Grace Davis High School in Modesto.
Volleyball
Two more wins against Central Valley and Atwater keep the Tigers’ postseason hopes alive.
The boys travel to Merced today. Matches start at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Baseball
Tigers split their matchups against Golden Valley last week. Combined, the teams outscored the Cougars 14-7 on April 6 before the Cougars came back on April 8 to shut out the varsity team 6-0 and beating J.V. 7-5.
The boys will meet Atwater this week with an eye on the postseason. Tigers take to the mound today, J.V. first pitch is at 3:30 p.m. and Varsity at 4 p.m.
Mountain Biking
PHS sent 14 athletes to Modesto for Meet 3 of the NorCal High School Cycling League. Over 40 teams from more than 100 high schools from the East Bay and Central Regions competed in the races on April 9.
Olivia Valdespino finished 30th and made Tiger history as the first female mountain bike racer from PHS.
Elijah Jamieson finished 14th. Jamieson sits in the top-10 standings for Boys D2 Sophomores.
Regional Semifinals begin April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.