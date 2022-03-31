Athletes take to track, field, course, court, and pool representing Patterson High School during the spring season.
Boys Golf
The Tigers are on the prowl for their first Central California Conference win against Central Valley today. Competition at St. Stanislaus begins at 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
The young tennis team continues to improve their skill and hope to put some points on the board this week. The boys face Golden Valley at home today at 3 p.m.
Swimming
Friday dealt a blow to the swim team with a loss to Buhach Colony. PHS senior, Justin Leon posted a 100m Breaststroke that qualified him for the San Joaquin Section meet in May.
Livingston will be in town on Friday, the meet starts at 3 p.m.
Softball
The varsity girls came from behind and beat Buhach Colony 17-4. The game was tied at three with Patterson at bat at the top of the fourth inning when an error gained the Lady Tigers two runs and the lead.
Home plate was pummeled during the fifth as 12 batters scored runs. Walks from Ciera Cozart, Saniya Harrison, and Jayden Testerman combined with singles from Grace Cruthis and Jayden Testerman, an error put in play by Desirrei Sorci and Emma Medina, and a home run blast by Ellena Ortiz left a lasting impression on their opponents.
Twelve hits were tallied during the game. Contributing multiple hits were Emma Medina and Haleigh Pearce. Pearce led the team in hits going three-for-three at the plate.
Track and Field
Athletes competed at the Castro Valley Relays on March 26.
High Jumpers Amari Coley and Larissa Hackley, and the 4x800m relay team (Fatima Alvarez-Diaz, Samantha Montoya, Evelyn Gil Rodriguez, and Vanya Love-Diaz) won a combined three gold medals at the games.
Athletes will travel to the Stanford Invitational for competition on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s meet begins at 3 p.m.
Volleyball
The Tigers came up short after losing both levels against first place Merced. Varsity boys face Golden Valley today at 4 p.m.
Baseball
The boys played an impressive game on Friday out-hitting Merced nine to six. Unfortunately, the Tigers came up just short of the victory scoring four runs to Merced’s seven.
The game was tied at two in the top of the seventh inning before Merced’s EJ Knott singled.
Nate Lozano was on the mound for PHS. He surrendered two runs on four hits over five innings, striking out four. Noah Cozart and William Miranda relieved Lozano pitching just over and just under an inning respectively.
Javier Huizar, Brady McCleery, and Nate Lozano scored multiple runs. McCleery and Huizar led the team with three hits each.
The Tigers will host Central Valley on Friday. Junior varsity first pitch is at 3:30, varsity is at 4:00.
•Thank you to Patterson High School Athletic Director Rob Cozart for providing sport and athlete highlights.
