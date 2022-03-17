Spring athletes have hit track, field, course, court, and pool beginning their respective seasons representing Patterson High School.
Boys Golf
The boys have come up short in their first two matches against Central Valley and Atwater. Nathaniel Ibarra of Patterson shot the lowest round, 30, in the opening match against Central Valley. The team’s overall score was 235 to Central Valley’s 200. Ibarra led the team against Atwater with a 36, and Zackery Weeks performed his season best but came up just short in the number five slot.
Boys Tennis
The young team is still finding their rhythm this season, opening with a four-game losing streak. A close game against Merced gives the boys hope for a rebound week against Buhach Colony and Livingston.
Swimming
PHS hosted the first meets of the year at Patterson Aquatic Center against El Capitan and Golden Valley. The 56 member team took to the pool and came away from the meet against Golden Valley with victories for Varsity Boys, and Varsity Girls. New Junior Varsity coaches Valerie Jamieson and Whitney Lindsey also led the JV Girls to victory. The team will travel to Merced tomorrow.
Softball
Varsity girls fell in Livingston but rebounded in the home opener beating Pacheco. Oakdale and Kimball ended the brief rebound closing out a busy week. Elena Ortiz and Grace Cruthis both recorded two-run hits in the early innings against Oakdale.
Congratulations to Emma Medina. The multi-sport athlete will continue her softball career at Menlo College.
Track and Field
Nine PHS athletes medaled at the 13th Annual Dean Andreessen Classic. Miley Schueller, second in triple and long jump; Claire Pierce, second in pole vault; Diego Gallardo, second in the 3200m; Aleigha Wheeland, third in pole vault; Sonya Gregoris, third in pole vault; Lexie Capote, Neveah Goins, Sonya Gregoris, and Leanna Nzoule, fist in JV Girls’ 4x400m.
At the Sturgeon Invitational at Granite Bay Miley Schueller took bronze in the JV triple jump. Diyana Hackley took silver in the varsity 400m, and gold in the varsity 200m.
Volleyball
The boys’ JV team took first place at the inaugural Mike Thurlow Memorial Volleyball Tournament. The teams split matches with a varsity loss at Golden Valley before both levels swept Atwater.
Baseball
The boys have started the season 3-1 thanks to strong showings against Hilmar (10-5), Escalon (15-5), and Orestima (12-6), with a single loss to Modesto (7-1).
•Thank you to Patterson High School Athletic Director Rob Cozart for providing sport and athlete highlights.
