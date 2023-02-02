Girls Varsity Basketball
Quick Stats: 16-6. Last Three Games 2-1: 48-21 Win at Central Valley (Ceres), 50-45 (OT) Loss vs Atwater, 55-33 Win at Merced. Next Three Games: 1-31- 23 at El Capitan, 2-2-23 vs Buhach Colony, 2-6-23 vs El Capitan.
At 16-6, The Patterson High School varsity girls basketball team looks to finish their remaining five games strong as they compete for playoff positioning.
Led by point guard Rayna Manu’s 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, the Tigers had 4 players score in double digits as they cruised to victory over Merced. Small forward, Siena Musson added 11 points and 7 rebounds, guard Taylor Mason had 10 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals, and Daniella Garcia added 10, 8 and 1.
The Tigers will face their division rivals, El Capitan, who sit at 17-1 and have won their last 4 games, before returning home to play Buhach Colony, a team they just beat in Atwater a week ago.
Boys Varsity Basketball
Quick Stats: 14-9. Last Three Games 2-1: 68-59 Win at Central Valley (Ceres), 84-47 Loss at Atwater, 59-38 Win vs Merced. Next Three Games: 2-1-23 vs El Capitan, 2-3-23 vs Buhach Colony, 2-4-23 vs Lathrop.
Forward David Nnaji recorded 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals as he led the Tigers to victory with a 59-38 romp over Merced. Eight of Nnaji’s points came on the fastbreak as Merced had a tough time holding the ball against Patterson’s defense.
Forward Brady McCleery added 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Nine of McCleery’s points came from beyond the arch as the Tigers forced Merced’s perimeter defense to collapse multiple times and the three-point sniper made them pay.
