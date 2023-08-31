In an exhilarating Friday night showdown, the Patterson Tigers claimed victory against Mountain House with a final score of 35-21. The Tigers wasted no time asserting their dominance as Jeremiah Lugo intercepted an early pass, propelling them to a 7-0 lead with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter.
Lugo's impact extended beyond his defensive prowess, as he showcased his offensive talents with an impressive 163 yards gained on 23 carries. His ground game prowess averaged an impressive 7.1 yards per carry, leaving the opposing defense struggling to contain his explosive runs. However, Lugo was not the sole star on the offensive front.
Coby Joseph continued his stellar performance from the previous week, proving to be a force to be reckoned with once more. He dashed through the field, amassing 110 yards on 15 carries, averaging a remarkable 7.3 yards per carry. The combined efforts of Lugo and Joseph on the ground provided a formidable offensive attack that Mountain House struggled to counter.
While the offensive duo seized the spotlight, the defensive unit, led by Matt Wilcox and his teammates, steadfastly held the fort, allowing the offense to flourish throughout the game. Their resolute efforts on the defensive end complemented the team's overall performance, ultimately sealing the Tigers' commanding victory. Matt Wilcox led the defense with 10 tackles. Kicker Jared Carrete also contributed on special teams, powering in two field goals on three attempts, with his longest FG being a 41-yarder.
The Patterson Tigers' impressive showing on both offense and defense marked a triumphant evening, solidifying their reputation as a formidable contender in the conference. When asked about how it felt to start off the year, Coach Cozart said, "It feels great because we haven't been a 2-0 team in a long time. It's been a while. We always schedule tough opponents at the beginning of the year, so 2-0 has been kind of elusive for us. We hung with it tonight."
Coach Cozart had some significant takeaways from their second game, stating, "We always have respect for an opponent and knew they'd give us a good fight, which they did, and they have a great coaching staff. One thing I took away from our guys is that they didn't let the game get out of hand or let their emotions get the best of them. We had busts in coverage where they got their three scores – two busts on two blitzes and then a third one on a bad angle on a play. But I felt that we played solid team defense rather than just a bunch of one-on-one type of action. Jumping up on them 14-0 early was good, but having Mountain House come back really made us strap up and go to work."
The returning Conference champs are on the road for the next three weeks, heading to the Bay Area twice and once to Merced before their next home game on September 29th against Merced at 7 p.m.
