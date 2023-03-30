Tigers charge into off-season challenge

After a successful season that saw the Tigers clinch back-to-back Central California Conference Championships, the first back-to-back for Patterson since the 1945-1946 season, the Patterson High School Football program has gotten right back to work at the start of this year’s offseason, participating in its second year of AAU 7-on-7 competitive play at the Rapid Fire Tournament in Redwood City.
Patterson, playing under the name “Westside Crimson Tide” are using the offseason tournaments as a way to improve skills, conditioning, and to expand upon the football program.
“(We’re) mainly just honing our skills and trying new concepts defensively and offensively,” said Athletic Director Rob Cozart.
Cozart also said that the 7-on-7 tournaments provide a unique opportunity for students who are curious about playing football.
“It’s an enjoyable experience. It’s not a grind. It’s more about skill building and team building and so it’s (perfect for) incorporating kids who want to try it out.”
In six games, the Westside Crimson Tide went 2-3-1 which included a tie to Legacy Mountain House.
During the playoff elimination bracket, the Tide got hot and won a back-to-back against TOA Strength of Hayward and the No. 2-seeded BTA of Pleasanton, a team that beat them earlier in the tournament.
“That team is made up of top-level kids,” said Cozart. “One of the quarterbacks is from St. Mary’s and the (linebacker) just got an offer from Notre Dame.”
Apart from the experience, the AAU tournaments are allowing the Tigers Football Program to expand by inviting students that are currently in grades 7 to 11.
“We’ve got eighth graders who are gelling with juniors right now,” said Cozart. “This helps solidify the program mentality that we have of ourselves. (Our football program) is wide and encompasses everybody. We don’t view our program as three different teams. We have three different levels but we all work together and we have coaches from all levels that are out there and the emphasis has been on unifying and making our program stronger.”
A stronger program has led to successful football seasons for the Tigers, who are seen as a legitimate threat from regional rivals, and starting next season, their competition will expand to the Bay Area.
“(We play both) Sequoia and Menlo-Atherton High School next year so we were able to scout out both of those facilities in advance.”
In preparation for the AAU 7-on-7 tournaments, Patterson Footballs’ Westside Crimson Tide has been practicing at the Community Stadium with 4-teams of 7 alternating in “King of the Hill” style matches.
“The games have been really fast paced and exciting,” said Sophomore Receiver CJ Medina. “(These 7-on-7’s) help us make quicker decisions and learn our routes better.”
The Westside Crimson Tide will travel to Tracy this weekend for the “Under the Radar” 7-on-7 tournament.
