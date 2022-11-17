Tigers clinch back-to-back conference championships

Paws up, the Patterson High School Varsity Football team has been dominating competition during the 2022 season securing its first back-to-back Conference Championship since 1945-1946, when National news had President Truman declaring an official end to World War II, and locally, Patterson Frozen Foods was founded.
“This season has been pretty historic for us,” said Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for the Tigers, Rob Cozart. “We started off the year with a comeback win against Hilmar, avenging last year’s home loss to them and then continued on with the season going 9-1. We then went undefeated in the Central California Conference for the second year in a row and that basically solidified our first back-to-back Conference Championship since 1945-1946.”
While the Tigers are no strangers to Conference Championships, Cozart said that a true back-to-back has been pretty elusive and made for a special season. The Tigers superior play has led to them clinching the number 2 seed in the Division Playoffs, earning them a first-round bye and a matchup with the Roseville Tigers at the Patterson Community Stadium on Veteran’s Day. The Tigers defeated Roseville by a score of 56 to 34, which means they’re one win away from competing for the Sac-Joaquin Division III Championship, two wins away from competing in the Northern California Regional Championship, and three wins away from a State Championship.
“Essentially, we’re in the State Playoff system now,” said Cozart. “If we continue to win, [we’re going to keep playing]. If we lose, we’re turning in our football pads and moving on.”
Last year’s conference championship team saw a significant player-graduation rate, with up to 24 seniors at key positions leaving the program, which meant new bodies would be filling the holes left and the early speculation on the success of this year's squad was up in the air.
“We’ve never had a number of seniors that high,” said Cozart. “So, we knew we were gonna be replacing quite a lot of players in key positions. So, during the offseason when anybody asked me what the team was going to look like this year, I basically just said it’s gonna look like a JV team for a little while because we’re gonna be so young.”
Running back Lolo Mataele is among the handful of returning varsity players from last year’s squad. Against Roseville, Mataele rushed for 345 yards with 5 touchdowns on 23 carries. His play earned him a nomination for Modesto Bee Prep Athlete of the Week, joining teammate Sean Hansen Jr. as another returning player to earn praise from the regional media.
“They’re a one, two punch,” said Offensive Coordinator, Colby Carlson. “They make it easy for me to call plays. [Coach Cozart] calls them thunder and lightning.”
Since 2015, the Patterson High School Football program has been built upon a foundation that focuses on hard work and commitment. The program has helped this year's young Tigers, which features two freshmen, starting quarterback Max Medina and defensive lineman Daniel Mataele, and seven sophomores compete at an elite level. It also helps that the seven sophomores that were called up to this year's varsity squad all have experience winning the conference championship at the JV level last year. The team knows how to win games.
“This team is getting everything that they worked for,” said Cozart, referring to a productive offseason that saw all coaches and players show up consistently during a summer training camp. “They’ve been working hard for this. This offseason was probably the best offseason we ever had. We committed to [training] at least twice a week in the stadium, competing 7-on-7, hitting the weight room and doing line work. It was probably the best offseason we ever had, and I think with a young team like this, it’s showing that they came in and put in the work and it’s paying off for them this year.”
Cozart said that although the Patterson High School Football program won a conference championship back in 2010 [the first then since 1995] and made a trip to the Sac-Joaquin Conference Finals in 2007, the competitive turning point for the program really came in 2015 when the coaching staff started to implement more elite-level training, development, and a commitment to the students. Since 2015, the program has won five conference championships and extended its coaching staff to 19, offering more academic support and athletic training.
“We have a big coaching staff. That’s part of our next-level commitment we have to our players. All of our coaches are committed to the program and to the kids' development… [with a lot of our coaches being on site at PHS] we have the ability to have a lot of eyes on campus. When the kids see their coach on campus it’s a big impact on them. It allows them to see that their coaches are there for them and that they have a support system that’s constantly around them.”
A two-week bye at the end of the regular season provided the opportunity for Patterson coaches to go out and scout possible matchups.
“Our program isn’t the type of program that is going to have a day off and be in vacation mode,” said Cozart. “We’re constantly working. We want to be successful and to do that you have to put in the work. We went and scouted some games [during our bye weeks]. Several of us went to the Oakdale-Manteca game thinking that we might be on a crash course with them, and our projections were correct other than [Manteca] losing in the first round. Then we went to the Roseville-Oakdale playoff game to scout because we were going to play the winner. It just goes back to our whole commitment to the program. [Our Coaches] are constantly in communication with each other. We’re in group chats and we are sending different ideas and concepts to each other. It’s been great that we have that close-knit connection.”
The scouting has led to increased time in the film-room where coaches and players concentrate on the x’s and o’s of the game. The combination of high football IQ and the Tigers balanced offensive and defensive attacks have led to headaches and heartbreaks for opposing teams, as every team so far in the regular season and playoffs that has faced the Tigers has been sent back home with a loss.
The Tigers regular season schedule finished as follows:
●72-0 W vs El Capitan (Merced)
●24-21 W at Merced
●63-29 W at Atwater
●52-7 W vs Central Valley (Ceres)
●35-13 W at Golden Valley (Merced)
●28-18 W vs Buhach Colony (Atwater)
Non-League play:
●20-14 W at Hilmar
●43-10 L vs Manteca
●49-21 W vs Pitman
●76-27 W vs Modesto
Playoffs:
●56-34 W vs Roseville
●TBD vs Grant (Sacramento)
“We do a really good job of finding somebody’s weakness in their defense and we have the ability within our offensive system to attack in the air and on the ground with different players. We’re not one of those teams that are committed to running so much that we don’t have a pass game that’s developed. A balanced attack for us has been critical, and defensively we’ve been pretty solid up front in terms of the run game. We’ve only given up 6 to 8 rushing touchdowns all year.”
Patterson residents are encouraged to bring their winter jackets and warm blankets to watch the Tigers take on the Grant [Sacramento] Pacers this Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m. at the Patterson Community Stadium. The winner of the contest will most likely play at the neutral site of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton vs the winner of Wood Creek or Christian Brothers.
To purchase tickets in advance of Friday night’s game visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CA22587.
