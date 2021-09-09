Tigers get their first Win

After suffering defeat the first two games of the season against championship caliber teams (Hilmar and Manteca) the Tigers get in the win column with a 55-16 blowout win over Pitman.
“The guys are excited we had a heck of a week, coming off those two losses the moral was down a little bit but we’re working hard we’re going to paid [rewarded with a win] eventually. Then battling COVID scares and having to go through all the protocols required make sure we have [play] the game and guys stepped up and played well, the effort was top notch, “said head coach Rob Cozart.
The COVID scare Cozart refers to is the reason the Patterson-Pitman freshman football game was cancelled due to a very mild outbreak within the program. Cozart also confirmed that the freshman program only had one positive test throughout the program, and this will not detour the rest of the football program on any level.
In Friday’s games Pitman had no answers for the Tigers on either side of the ball, Patterson’s offense scored on nearly every possession, and scored the first 20 points of the game. In the second quarter Pitman responded with a touchdown which seemed to ignite the Tigers even more. Following the Pride’s touchdown, Patterson’s quarterback Jacob Guevarra threw four touchdowns in the quarter finding wide receiver Damion Rosado on an 18- and 24-yard touchdown pass, also connecting with tight end TJ “TJayBoo” Levu on a 12- and 11-yard touchdown pass making the halftime lead 48-7. Their final score would come in the third quarter courtesy of a six-yard touchdown run from Lolo Mataele.
“He’s [Guevarra] our field general, and he did a great job today made a lot of good reads, made some big [key] throws, made some big conversions, extended plays with feet, finding big targets like TJ Levu at tight end, which we haven’t been able to very much, Javier “Javi” Huizar always making plays at the receiver position, hard running by Sean and Lolo. It feels good to see it all come together, we want to go into the Central California Conference (CCC) riding high,” said Cozart.
The Tigers offense racked up 453 yards of total offense (194 passing, 259 rushing) and was almost flawless on third down converting 7 of 8 and executing a fourth down conversion when needed. They will host the Modesto Panthers next week as they play their final non-league game. The Panthers are coming their first loss of the season, as they fell to the Tigers week one opponent, Hilmar 40-6.
Patterson Stat Leaders
Jacob Guevarra: 12/15, 194 yards, six total touchdowns (5 passing 1 rushing)
Sean Hansen: 13 car, 97 yards
Lolo Matele: 10 car, 62 yards, two touchdowns
Damion Rosado: 3 rec, 86 yards, two touchdowns
