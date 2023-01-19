Tigers look to keep winning momentum

Boys
Quick Stats: 12-7. Last Three Games: 86-23 Win vs Buhach Colony, 51-46 Win at El Capitan, 47-43 Win at Merced. Next Three Games: 1-18-23 at Golden Valley, 1-20-23 at Central Valley, 1-23-23 at Atwater.
The Patterson Tigers Boys Varsity Basketball team looks to carry the momentum of their recent 3-game winning streak into their matchup at Golden Valley in Merced. Currently, Golden Valley sits at 10-9 and 2-1 in their league.
“We are in 2nd place [right now],” said Head Coach Jason McCleery, who was referring to climbing back up the standings after losing to Atwater and winning the next 3 games. “But we have another tough 3 game stretch with all 3 being road games.”
Forward Amari Coley currently leads the Tigers in scoring with 12.1 points per game on 56.4% shooting from the field and 10.1 attempts per game. Guard Doug Avelar is shooting 39.1% from the three-point line on 3.4 attempts per game and Forward David Nnaji is averaging 8.7 rebounds, and 13.9 points per game. Forward Brady McCLeery is averaging 7.4 points per game and Point Guard Devin Hudson is averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 assists.
Girls
Quick Stats: 13-5. Last Three Games: 45-25 Win at Buhach Colony, 61-44 Win vs Merced, 39-36 Win vs Gregori. Next Three Games: 1-17-23 vs Golden Valley, 1-19-23 at Central Valley, 1-23-23 vs Atwater.
Behind an elite defense and improving offense, the Tigers Varsity Girls Basketball team is carrying the momentum of a four-game winning streak into their next match at Central Valley.
“Each game we are improving and the team is doing a great job of working together, especially on defense,” said Head Coach Breann Atchison. “Our defense has been incredible throughout the season.”
The Tigers pesky defense has been spearheaded by Juniors Taylor Mason and Macyn Cozart who are combining for 4.5 steals per game. Junior Siena Musson leads in points per game and rebounds with 13.6 and 7.6. Senior Joyce Mulumba is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game. In Tuesday's victory over Golden Valley, Point Guard Rayna Manu posted 13 points and 5 steals. Manu is currently averaging 7 points and 4 rebounds a game.
