The Tigers were the best team going into the Orestimba scrimmage and wasted little time showing it. They started the scrimmage with a first play touchdown, against host school Orestimba Warriors as Jacob Guevarra found Javier Huizar on a deep pass. The team only went up from there, as the offense continued to light up the Warriors defense scoring on a run from Lolo Mataele, and a catch and run from Austin Lucas.
“Program wide, it was a great scrimmage, they rode the momentum from that first play all the way through. Freshman, Junior Varsity, and Varsity all had good showings today,” said head coach Rob Cozart.
Their next opponent was Lathrop and this time the Tigers defense set the tone, stifling the Spartans offense throughout the period. It was up to the offense to keep it rolling and they did exactly that. Highlighted by an electrifying run from Guevarra, he also found Tristian Nguyen on a short pass and the receiver did the rest making Spartan defenders look silly on his way to the end zone.
Tigers’ offense capped off the session against Lathrop with a thundering touchdown run from Kiko Hernandez, who plowed over a defender on his way to a score.
“It was good for them (players) to get to go up against another team instead of live against their buddies,” said Cozart.
The last match up set the PHS against Livingston. The Wing T style offense of the Wolves gave the Tigers a few problems but not enough to stop their dominance.
Livingston had an offensive drive going but the momentum turned when Huizar delivered a Madden style hit stick to one of the Wolves receivers.
On the following possession the Tiger offense continued to entertain the crowd as Nguyen executed a juke move that put the defender on his back.
The Tigers clearly were the class of this scrimmage and had the stadium in awe from start to finish. They kick off the regular season and non-league play tomorrow at 7 p.m., against Hilmar, at Patterson Community Stadium.
