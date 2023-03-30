Kicking off the 2023 Castro Valley Relays on Saturday at Castro Valley High School was the Distance Medley Relay. The Patterson A team (placing ninth of 17) had an overall time of 11 minute, 45 seconds. Although missing a crucial piece in Edgar Alvarez Diaz, Ausin Lucas stepped up to fill those huge shoes. However, the B team was not too far behind. They placed 11th out of 17 with an overall time of 12:51. Even though our Tigers didn’t get the victory, each member of the DMR gave it their all and passed many opposing runners. Meanwhile the Frosh/Soph team placed sixth out of 12 with an overall time of 12:45, each team going against big schools such as John F. Kennedy and Bishop O’Dowd.
Next up was the Sprinter Medley Relay. The varsity A team placed seventh out of 11 with an overall time of 1:44. However, the Varsity B also lacked key athletes and had throwers step up in this race. Shaan Chowdaury and William Miranda showed courage and resilience by going out of their comfort zone to step up for the team. Although the B team placed 11th out of 11, each athlete showed grit and adaptability to give it their all considering their circumstances. The Frosh/Soph A team placed seventh (1:48) out of 14, the B placing 13th (1:57) and the C team placing 14th (2:09). Similar to the Varsity teams, the Frosh/Soph athletes had to get uncomfortable and step up. Some athletes even explored and ran an event for the first time.
Even though the Tigers did not get the victory, they fought an uphill battle missing key members and running new events. Some athletes even triple-evented. However, the future is extremely bright for this team. As a team they show a tremendous amount of heart, adaptability and courage to be able to step up and sometimes explore the unknown. They are the “Rocky” of Track and Field. They embrace the challenge.
