CCC #2 kicked off at Dave Honey Stadium in Atwater, CA with the 4 by 100 relays. Both Varsity and JV girls placed third, the Varsity team placed third out of 7 and the JV team placed third out of 4, with times of 53.27 for Varsity and 59.72 for JV. The boys on the other hand roughly placed the same. The Varsity boys placed seventh out of 9 with a time of 47.14, the JV boys placed fifth out of 6 with a time of 50.48. On the distance side, the Tigers had three runners placing in the top ten for the mile. Jorge Mandujano placed fifth with a time of 4:54 and Jason Arriaza placed tenth with a time of 5:05. The last athlete however, has been recognized by Stanislaus County Distance as the best female runner in Stanislaus county not just once but twice, she has a personal record of 5:27 she set at the Dublin Distance Fiesta, and in every single one of her mile races she has finished in the top five, Natalie Arriaza. At CCC #2 she finished second with a time of 5:34. She has an extremely promising future in distance running by running senior times as a freshman.
On the field side of the meet the Tigers had some outstanding pole vaulters who both placed first. Austin Lucas vaulted a height of eleven feet and Aleigha Wheeland vaulted a height of eight feet. Both scored tremendous amounts of crucial points for the Tigers. Aleigha Wheeland, again scoring points as she placed sixth in the Varsity long jump with a distance of fourteen feet. Right behind her was Noor Sandhu who placed seventh and jumped a distance of thirteen feet-ten inches. Unfortunately the meet was cut short due to lightning and very heavy rain. There were still many events to cover, however the Tigers prepare for Saturday April 8 for the Bill Kearney Invitational at Salinas High School. Hopefully the weather will be on our side to let the Tigers shine.
