Tigers snap losing streak

Quick Stats
The Tigers are 2-4. Last three games: 10-2 win vs Orestimba, 4-2 loss at Buhach Colony, 2-0 win over Buhach Colony. Next three games: 3-23 at Manteca, 3-28 vs Merced, 3-30 at Merced.
The Patterson High Tigers finally snapped their four-game losing streak with a doubleheader victory over Buhach colony last week. Behind a strong shutout by pitcher Nate Lozano, the Tigers were able to rely on the hitting of Nolan Watson, Brady McClerry, Tyrell Cherry and Guy Allard who combined for 4 hits to help steal a victory for the Tigers.
In the opposing bullpen, pitcher Erik Munoz sat seven and surrendered two runs on four hits.
In yesterday’s home game against Orestimba, the Tigers blew away with an early lead and never looked back. Brady McCleery got the start for the Tigers and went two innings striking out 4.
The Tigers racked up 11 hits in the game with Brady McCleery and Max Medina leading with multiple hits.
