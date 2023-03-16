Tigers start softball season

The Patterson High School Varsity Softball team has started the Spring 2023 season off strong, includng a 10-0 rout against the East Union Lancers on Friday afternoon in Manteca.
Junior Haleigh Pearce hit a 3-run over-the-fence home run in the fifth inning to cap the afternoon off. Sophomore Desirrei Sorci pitched all six innings for the win.
The team is currently sitting at 2-1 with games against Pacheco and Orestimba being delayed due to rain. The Tigers’ last three games including a 10-1 win over East Union, a 15-1 loss to Oakdale, and a 14-11 win over Hughson.
