Tigers stay perfect in league play and make history

The Tigers dominated Atwater in a homecoming rout 52-7, staying perfect halfway through league play. Patterson won this game by dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball finishing with a season high 456 yards rushing.
“One game at time. The guys feel good which is the key to the whole thing. They’re motivated [to win league], they’re not complacent even in practice. We dealt with playing a big game last week following that with homecoming week and all the adversity that comes with that [homecoming activities] they enjoyed those things and rightfully so, and I told them years from now nobody will remember those things if you lose the homecoming game and they played excellent and the defense took the stage today,” said head coach Rob Cozart.
The defense made a profound presence by making the Falcons offense look stuck in neutral allowing 129 yards of offense, owning the line of scrimmage by allowing 12 rushing yards, and holding the Falcons to a third down conversion rate of 15 percent (2-13).
As perfect as a performance the defense had the offense also did something they haven’t done in the last 19 years, have three players rush for over 100 yards. Jacob Guevarra: 5 car, 128 yards, 3 TDs, Sean Hansen 14 car, 177 yards, one touchdown, and Lolo Mataele 12 car, 117 yards. The last time Patterson had multiple 100 yards rushers in a game was August 28, 2015, in their season opening win over Escalon. That year the team had an undefeated season and won the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).
If there was any cause for concern for the Tigers, it was when starting quarterback Guevarra reaggravated his back soreness early in the third quarter. After that the defense refused to let momentum change in that junction Guevarra also showed that his back was fine by scoring on a 87 yard touchdown run.
“He started battling a bruise on his back this week [from the Merced game], we had been giving him treatment throughout the week leading up to the game. He battled through it and made an amazing run,” said Cozart.
The Tigers will face Central Valley tomorrow at Ceres High School, and the Hawks have been trending downward losing their last three games after a 3-0 start. Patterson hasn’t lost to Central Valley since the program had a down year in the 2016 season.
“We’re at the top of the standing so everyone is going to give their best to [beat] us each week. Central Valley played Wednesday [September 29] to accommodate Golden Valley and Buhach Colony, they were probably here scouting with their extra time to prepare. Every week there will more adversity with us constantly getting the best our opponents have to offer.”
