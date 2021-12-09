Is it time? Already? Indeed! Right after the celebration of Thanksgiving, we have entered into Advent, which is a season of four weeks including four Sundays until Christmas day. The word, Advent derives from the Latin adventus, which means “coming” or “arrival.” It implies waiting time with exhilaration and excitement for a loved one at the airport or at the train station. In other words, Advent is a season that leads the godly lives of those who wait for the Lord.
Advent is also about the joy of longing for home. It is time to go home; time to get ready to go home; time to think about going home or being home as everyone comes to us. But then we realize there is work to be done, preparations to be made, cleaning up to happen!
Last week, I had spent some time picking up all the leaves. This week, I looked out on the parsonage front and back yards. The leaves had fallen and covered the green grass almost completely! I will have to spend some time picking up all the leaves this afternoon. That means the leaves will be fallen again and I will have to pick them up again, soon. So, I thought. What would Jesus do?
Jesus tells us to look at the trees; Fig trees and all the trees. He says to us, “Look at the trees, indeed” (Luke 21:29). Perhaps it is because we don’t start with the Christmas story on the first day of Advent. It is not about a baby, a manger, or an angel… We started with the warning signs, with the forecast for cloudy skies ahead. We start with a prophetic call to look at the world we are situated in our lives. “Look at the trees,” Jesus says. He is telling us to look for signs of growth, even in a dying season, to look for signs of life, even in a dreary landscape. Although we will keep picking up the fallen leaves, we can also look at the trees. Jesus says to us, “Stand up and raise your heads” (Luke 21:28). It is true that our natural instinct when things are going badly, when there is a difficult moment, that we want to keep our heads down. But Jesus tells us to raise our heads, to look up, to trust, to have confidence with hope. He is telling us to pay attention, to head home – to the home we long for, the home we hope for, the home we live for.
Jeremiah says, “The days are surely coming, says the LORD . . . I will cause a righteous Branch to spring up" (Jeremiah 33:14-15). A Branch. Not just any branch. The branches higher up are still growing, still producing, still reaching for a heaven only trees know how to hope for. It is the new growth. God will cause a Branch to spring up. There is more to come, more hope to be revealed, more justice to be executed, more righteousness to cover the land. Like leaves on the lawn.
When we see a mess, we know we need to clean up, and that can be tiring. But we also see life, dying and rising life, enough to give us hope in a bleak season. I pray that this year's Advent may families will gather together and safely reunite. Advent 2021 is an invitation to come home, whether that is to a literal home or a spiritual home. It is a call to be ready, to make ready. It is time to go home.
We are longing for the coming kin-dom, where we will study conflict no more, where people will walk in the light, where joy will be found, and where our young people will say of Patterson 'this is my home!' and where love dwells and binds us together. That’s the home for which we long. That’s the invitation this Advent season to us and the world: It is time to go home. Come home for Christmas.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
