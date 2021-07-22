Noemi Diaz, 2021 high school graduate, has recently opened a flower-selling shop called Timeless along Las Palmas next to the high school baseball field. Timeless is on the sidewalk on Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings where Diaz sells fresh arrangements, sourced by local farms and online stores.
Diaz says she plans to grow Timeless, one day settling in a storefront. Right now, she’s focusing on building a client base. She also plans to appear at the Farmer’s Market and similar places.
Timeless is, in many ways, inspired by family. Diaz’s brother, who runs Timeless Carpentry and Design, gave her the name, and had some part in inspiring her to start her own business. Her father gave her an appreciation for plants and a desire to take care of them.
Part of the proceeds are going to building a garden in Diaz’s backyard, which will eventually supply all the shop’s flowers.
Diaz said that she wants her flowers to make people happy, and based on her store’s performance, they’re doing just that. Next time you need flowers, try stopping by Timeless and support a new local business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.