On June 4th 2022, Lifelong Patterson resident Timothy “Shakey” Ray Whitman, 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.
Tim was born on August 25, 1953 to Francis (Freddie) and Helen Whitman at Del Puerto Hospital in Patterson, CA. He attended Patterson High School and graduated in 1971. Immediately following high school, Tim joined the workforce and began his career as a mechanic. Tim had various mechanic jobs including B&R Auto, Patterson Frozen Foods Viner Station and Darling international but eventually opened his own mechanic shop.
Out of high school, while working at the local service station, Tim met his wife Peggy. Soon after they married and had two beautiful girls. They lived in Patterson, raising 4 girls and spent countless hours together at the racetracks in Fremont, Pomona, Sacramento, Orange County, Irwin Dale, Palmdale and Bakersfield.
Tim was well known for his passion for racing and being a die-hard Pittsburg Steeler fan. Throughout his racing career, Tim raced a Top Fuel Dragster and a Funny Car known as “Shake, Rattle & Roll” at a number of raceways in CA. He ended his racing career in a 1963 Dodge Valiant with a blown injected 512 motor. In May 2021 Tim’s daughter Amy lined Tim up for what ended up being his very last race at Eagle Field Drags. In 1974, Tim got to watch his Steelers play live. He went 45 years without getting another opportunity, but in 2019, along with his daughters and grandson, Tim got to attend his very final Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Tim is survived by his brother Ronnie Whitman (Blanche) of Newman, his children Amy Holloway (Matthew) of Patterson, Katie Whitman of Patterson, Dustin Whitman (Elissa) of LaGrange, and step daughters Shelly Silveira of Patterson and Jennifer Cozart of Patterson, 8 grandchildren, Trent, Trevor, Averie, Blakely, Rilynn, Ella, Ciera, Macyn and his dog Brandy. Tim was proceeded in death by his parents, Freddie and Helen Whitman, his beloved wife Peggy Whitman, and his dog Diezel.
A Celebration of Life for Tim will be held at Noon on Friday June 24th, 2022 at the Cozart Residents located at 467 Rose Ave., Patterson, CA. In Tim’s honor, lets fill up the parking area with your Hot Rod’s.
