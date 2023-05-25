Tips for a successful Memorial Day BBQ

Step up your Memorial Day Weekend grilling game this year by focusing on some “quality control” components of a backyard BBQ that oftenget overlooked.
No wire brushes
First on the list is safety and the hazard comes from an unexpected source Recently, a pediatric emergency doctor in St. Petersburg, Fla. posted a now-viral TikTok video explaining how a four-year-old boy she treated developed ear pain after eating at a barbecue. It took a barrage of tests before doctors eventually determined the boy had a two-centimeter-long metal wire lodged in his peritonsillar tissues in the throat (nearby to the ear, thus causing the pain), and an abscess had developed around it. The boy had been eating a hamburger, so it is presumed that a metal wire from a grill cleaning brush had become lodged in the burger and then in his throat.
Wire bristles also can wreak havoc in the stomach and intestines if they are consumed. Infections may occur, even leading to sepsis if not treated promptly. Embracing new ways to clean grills will ensure that the only thing going into everyone’s mouth is great food.
Try alternative cleaning tools like pumice stones or coil-shaped bristle-free brushes .
Another choice is to use oven cleaner. Rather than scrubbing, grab oven cleaner and spray it on the grill. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Wipe off the residue when the stuck on gunk dissolves and rinse thoroughly. Ta da!
And don’t forget about good ole’ aluminum foil. Aluminum foil scrunched up into a ball can replicate the scouring power of steel-wool pads. Wait for the grill to cool down a bit before using.
Build a better burger
Hamburgers are still the most popular choice for BBQ’s, but many of them leave something to be desired. Here’s a few tips to make your hamburgers stand out from the crowd.
Don’t overwork the burgers with a lot of handling. This will warm up the fat in the burger, which causes it to emulsify and could make the meat rubbery
Push a dimple into the top of the burger, which will help prevent the burger from expanding upward and out while cooking and rounding out in the process. The dimple will keep the top of the burger flat, which facilitates easy topping.
Make sure the grill is hot. Burgers do well with high heat and will cook relatively quickly.
Resist the urge to push down on the patty with your spatula. This will cause the juice to spill out and may result in a dry, tough burger.
Let burgers rest before serving. This lets the juices redistribute throughout and makes for a moist and tasty first bite.
Don’t be that guy
It’s ok if you don’t know everything about grilling. However, it’s not ok if you pretend to and then serve some regretful food to your guests. Here are the top 5 myths about BBQing that can make or break a cookout.
Myth #1: You can tell the temperature of the grill by placing your hand over the grates.
Fact: Everyone reacts differently to heat, so the best way to gauge temperature is by using a thermometer.
Myth #2: Grilled chicken is done when the juices run clear.
Fact: Even well-done chicken can form juices that are pink-hued. It’s from a protein called myoglobin, according to the book “Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling.” Use a cooking thermometer to learn when poultry is safe to eat, typically at 160 to 165 F.
Myth #3: Marinating is best for grilling and tenderizing.
Fact: It seems that marinades really do not penetrate much beyond the surface of the meat and can keep the outer surface of the food wet, preventing searing and browning. Rubs and salts can be more effective at adding flavor. Serve a dipping sauce for additional flavor if people desire.
Myth #4 More smoke equals better food.
Fact: When cooking, faint wisps of blue smoke are better because blue smoke is made of tiny invisible particles and gases created by small, hot, fast-burning fires. White smoke generally comes from smoldering wood that is starved of oxygen, states the cooking site Food52. All of that white smoke can affect the flavor of the food.
Myth #5: Oil the grates to prevent food from sticking.
Fact: This may or may not work, depending on the temperature of the grates when the oil is applied. A better method is to oil the food, which will be cold so the oil will keep it from burning and cracking.
You bug me
The ultimate unwanted guests: insects. Bugs can literally ruin your party. Try these tips to convince them that they are not welcome.
Invest in shower caps. Yes, those plastic caps that can be purchased at the pharmacy or even acquired free at your next hotel stay can serve as inexpensive food covers. The elastic band holds them securely in place, and they can fit around everything from salad bowls to watermelon.
Rely on citrus. Surround entertaining areas with orange and lemon peels. The smells of the citrus oils will naturally repel certain insects. Mint is another aroma and flavor that insects tend to avoid. Spray mouthwash around eating areas as well.
Disperse smells. Use fans to break up those appealing aromas from people and the food. Flying insects will be less likely to investigate.
Use dryer sheets for more than just static cling. Dryer sheets can be placed under table legs or rubbed on clothing. The chemicals in them repel ants and mosquitoes, according to the Untrained Housewife, a lifestyle resource.
Drain stagnant water. One way to minimize insects is to keep them from taking up residence in the yard. Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects. When they fill with water, empty flowerpots, kiddie pools, overturned garden items, and bird baths.
Keep fresh basil on hand. Top that salad with some basil or tuck a few sprigs on the picnic table. Basil may naturally repel flies and mosquitos.
