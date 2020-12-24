Westside Food Pantry
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Patterson Westside Food Pantry held their annual Christmas Basket Food Drive at their downtown location on 20 South Fifth Street. The annual event hopes to feed families for the holidays, and is usually held at the Masonic Hall. Treasurer and Grant Writer for the Food Pantry, Ruby Herrera, was thrilled that the event was able to take place thanks to some last minute donations that arrived in the “St. Nick” of time.
“[Due to the pandemic] we couldn’t get any resources to hold this event,” said Hererra. “There were no donations coming in, and [because of that] we couldn’t use the Masonic Hall like we do every year, so I had to give the hall back. It was kind of sad.”
However, just as Hererra was about to pull the plug on the event, a last minute donation came in from Mike and Karen Wells of Pacific Glazing Contractors in Hollister, and this was the spark Hererra needed to get the ball rolling.
“After that, everybody came through. It really touched my heart that these people came through for us. Walmart, the Rotary Club, Savemart came through with all the turkeys that they were able to find us. They found us 350 turkeys at the last minute,” said Hererra, who also mentioned that the Boy Scouts of America Patterson donated a plethora of canned goods. “I’m amazed that we were able to do this with only a week and a half notice.”
The Christmas basket event was held as a drive-through, with different stations set up for cars to maneuver and make their stops.
“We sit on the same property as the Federated Church. We coordinated with them and they were giving out socks at the first station, and then people would drive to the second station to get their turkeys and all the fixings that were inside the box.”
Hererra said that everyone who drove out to the event was wearing masks, and stayed inside their cars. She also said that masks were being given out for free from an outside community resource center and vocational school. The Christmas baskets included: Turkey, apple cider, potatoes, corn, green beans, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, and assorted sweets.
According to Hererra, the Westside Food Pantry has been operating since 1991. Members of the community from Westley, Grayson, Crows Landing and Patterson can visit the center, which is located behind Hillview Funeral Chapel, on Thursdays between 1-3:30 p.m. to pick up free groceries.
“Anybody can come,” said Hererra. “Before the pandemic people could come in and sit down, but now we just give them their box outside the door.”
With the help of volunteers and the community, the Westside Food Pantry was able to feed over 400 families. Once the turkeys ran out, Savemart donated additional turkey breasts for the food drive.
“As a food pantry, we know that the community needs this every single year. We have so many families in need and now more so because of the pandemic. People need food and we are their go-to. Some even just need a meal for the day. Some people come and get meals and then come back days later and say ‘we have nothing,’ and we say, guess what? Here you go. This is in our hearts. This is why we do this.”
The Westside Food Pantry is in need of donations and volunteers. Hererra said that their trailer is run down and needs to be serviced, and asks that anyone from the community that is able to help, to please reach out.
“Our little trailer is ran down. It needs a new AC, our windows are broken, it needs to be fixed. But even in the condition that it’s in, we are still there for the community.”
Hererra said that without the help of volunteers, Kandace Weyhrauch, Lindsay Herrera, Pam Sanchez, Angela Holbert, Jamie Palmero, Kayla Atkinson, Jule Angeles and Karla Torres, the event would not have been able to happen. She also credits President of the Westside Food Pantry, Alice Yvanes, Vice President Reyes Cuellar and Secretary Olivia Salinas, for working together to improve the pantry.
Les Schwab
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the seventh annual Les Schwab Toy Drive came to a jolly end when Les Schwab staff headed down to Walmart and filled-up five shopping carts full of toys to be delivered to the Patterson Fire Station downtown.
“Every year Les Schwab does an annual toy drive,” said Assistant Manager, Trey Melendrez. “We started collecting donations at the end of November. Basically, all of the toy donations and money donations that we receive get grouped up and we give it all back to our communities. This is done at all Les Schwab locations, from Patterson all the way down to Southern California. We all do the same thing. Our main goal is to give back and support the community that we live in, that’s one thing Les Schwab values most, the community. I, and Manager Shawn Miller, live here. We purchase everything that we need here in town and we are always giving back to the community, whether it’s toy drives or relays for life.”
Melendrez has been a part of the annual toy drive for four years now, and this is Manager Shawn Millers first year in Patterson, but he was participating in the annual event from his previous location in Rohnert Park in the Bay Area.
The three fundraising events that Les Schwab promotes every year are the annual Toy Drives, Toys for Tots, and the donation fundraiser for the Central Valley Children’s Hospital.
Future Health Occupation Students
On Monday, Dec. 21, the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) from Patterson High School, organized a Toys for Tots drive for the Patterson Fire Department.
“Every month we try to come up with an activity to try to help out our community,” said President, Alexa Espericueta. “This month, we decided to represent Toys for Tots for the [Patterson] Fire Department.”
Espericueta, who hopes to become a Surgeon or an ER Physician, said that the event was promoted through social media, and that one of the reasons they strive to become involved with the community is to gain experience in helping others.
“We want to help out the community because helping them helps us to get a better understanding of what it’s going to be like when we get into the medical field. So we made some flyers and then sent them out through different social media platforms. After that, the word spread pretty quick.”
The event was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown circle. Espericueta said that at first the event started off slow, but then it started to pick up around lunch.
“We didn’t get many gifts at first, but then around 12:30 we started to get people showing up and dropping off bags of gifts. Some people even dropped off checks to the Fire Department as well.”
The Patterson HOSA, which is an international student organization recognized by the department of education and health science, plans to hold other events for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and an event in May for elementary students.
Students interested in joining or learning more about HOSA can contact Freddie Galvan at fgalvan@patterson.k12.ca.us.
