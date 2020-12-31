On this day is 1955, General Motors became the first US corporation to make over $1 billion USD in a year. GM president Harlow Curtice is named Time magazine’s man of the year for 1955.
Birthdays:
• 1491 Jacques Cartier, French explorer who claimed Canada for France.
• 1720 Bonnie Prince Charlie, English pretender to the throne (Jacobite rebellion).
• 1738 Charles Cornwallis, British general who surrendered to George Washington at Yorktown, ending the Revolutionary War.
• 1880 George Marshall, five-star General, US Secretary of State who authored the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe, and the 1953 Nobel Peace Prize winner.
• 1908 Simon Wiesenthal, Jewish-Austrian holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter.
• 1937 Anthony Hopkins, Welsh actor (Bounty, Legends of the Fall, Silence of the Lambs).
• 1940 Tim Considine, American actor (Spin & Marty, My Three Sons).
• 1941 Sarah Miles, English actress (Ryan’s Hope, Big Sleep).
• 1943 Ben Kingsley, English actor and Academy Award winner for Best Actor (Gandhi).
• 1943 John Denver, American country singer (Country Road, Rocky Mountain High).
• 1947 Donna Summer, American disco queen (Last Dance, On the Radio).
• 1959 Val Kilmer, American actor (Top Gun, Tombstone).
• 1995 Gabby Douglas, American gymnast (2012 Olympic champion).
Sports Fact: On this day in 1952, Danny Nardico stopped former world middleweight champion Jake “Raging Bull” LaMotta in 7 rounds in a light heavyweight non-title bout. It is the only time in his boxing career that LaMotta is knocked down, his corner stopped the fight after the round.
Quote: “For evil to flourish, it only requires good men to do nothing.” - Simon Wiesenthal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.