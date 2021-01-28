On this day in 1986 at 11:39 EST, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 10 miles above the earth killing all 7 people aboard including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
Birthdays:
• 1225 Thomas Aquinas, Italian theologian and saint.
• 1841 Sir Henry Morton Stanley, Welsh journalist and African explorer famous for rescuing Dr. David Livingstone (“Dr. Livingstone, I presume?”)
• 1873 Colette, French novelist and performer (Gigi).
• 1887 Arthur Rubinstein, Polish pianist.
• 1912 Jackson Pollack, American expressionist painter (Lavender Mist).
• 1936 Alan Alda, American actor (M*A*S*H).
• 1949 Gregg Popovich, future Hall of Fame NBA coach of the San Antonio Spurs, already the most wins as a coach in NBA history.
• 1950 Barbi Benton, American actress (HeeHaw).
• 1977 Joey Fatone, boy-band star and actor (NSYNC, My Big Fat Greek Wedding).
• 1980 Nick Carter, boy-band star (Backstreet Boys).
• 1981 Elijah Wood, American actor (The Good Son, The Lord of the Rings).
• 1984 Andre Iguodala, NBA forward and 3-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors.
Sports Fact: On this day in 1990, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos, 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV at the Superdome, New Orleans LA. Joe Montana is the MVP.
Quote: “If you combine good flavors, food turns into an orchestra.” -Joey Fatone
By Craig Bettencourt
