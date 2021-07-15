On this day in 1815, Napoleon, leader of the French, surrendered for a second time and this time exiled to St. Helena in the South Atlantic. His British captors made sure he did not return for a third time by isolating him so far from France and just to make sure…they slowly poisoned him with arsenic.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS:
Rembrandt (1606) Dutch painter.
Clement Clarke Moore (1779) US professor and author.
Emmeline Pankhurst (1858) British suffragette who formed the Women’s Social and Political Union (1903).
Henry Johnson (1892) African-American soldier of the 369th regiment (The Harlem Hell Fighters), first US WWI soldier to receive the Croix de Guerre the highest award given by the French.
Alex Karras (1935) Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the Detroit Lions (four-time All-Pro) and later became a color commentator on Monday Night Football and an actor (Blazing Saddles, Against All Odds, Webster).
Linda Ronstadt (1946) American rock/country/Latin/opera singer (NOTHING she could not sing).
Arianna Huffington (1950) Greek-American author and creator of the Huffington Post.
Jesse Ventura (1951) American professional wrestle who was elected governor of Minnesota.
Forest Whitaker (1961) American actor (Fast Times at Ridgemont High) and Academy Award winning best actor (The Last King of Scotland).
Damian Lillard (1990) All NBA guard for the Portland Trailblazers, born in Oakland, California.
TODAY’S SPORTS FACT:
On this day in 1983, Robert J. Sweetgall finished the longest solo run around the perimeter of the US, 10, 608 miles. He started on Oct. 9, 1982).
TODAY’S QUOTE:
“Twas the night before Christmas…” -- Clement Clarke Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.