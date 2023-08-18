On this day in 1900, British, French, Russian, German, Japanese, and U.S. troops ended China’s Boxer Rebellion.
Today’s Birthdays:
Davy Crockett (1786) American frontiersman, adventurer, politician, and defender of the Alamo.
Menelik II (1844) Emperor of Ethiopia.
Samuel Goldwyn (1882) Jewish-Polish-American movie producer (MGM).
Marcus Garvey (1887) Jamaican-born political activist, publisher (Negro World), journalist, entrepreneur, and orator. Founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association.
Harry Hopkins (1890) US politician, Secretary of Commerce under FDR.
Mae West (1893) American actress, comedian, and singer (She Done Him Wrong).
Leslie Groves (1896) American army general and engineer. Directed the Manhattan Project (development of the atomic bomb) and construction of the Pentagon.
Maureen O´Hara (1920) Irish actress (Miracle on 34th St, The Quiet Man, and the original Parent Trap).
Francis Gary Powers (1929) US pilot and spy. The USSR shot him down over soviet air space and captured him, while the US denies we are spying on them. This becomes known as the U-2 incident, the US is caught in the lie as the Russians supply photographic evidence to the world, a major embarrassment for President Eisenhower as he is leaving office and the cold war starts to heat up.
Robert DeNiro (1943) American actor and two-time Academy Award winner (Godfather Part II, Raging Bull) Also nominated for Taxi Driver, Cape Fear, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, and the Silver Linings Playbook.
Larry Ellison (1944) American businessman and billionaire founder of Oracle Corporation.
Belinda Carlisle (1958) lead singer for the GoGos (Our Lips Are Sealed, Vacation).
David Koresh (1959) American cult leader (Branch Davidians, Waco siege (1993).
Sean Penn (1960) American actor and two-time Academy Award winner (Mystic River, Milk).
Jon Gruden (1963) NFL football coach for the Raiders and the Buccaneers (Super Champions 2002).
Donnie Wahlberg (1969) American singer (New Kids on the Block) and actor (Band of Brothers, Blue Bloods).
Today’s Sports Fact;
On this day in 1870, Hazard Stevens and Philemon Van Trump became the first (white men) to climb Washington’s 14,410 ft. Mt. Rainier.
Today’s Quotes:
¨Marriage is a great institution, but I’m not ready for an institution.¨
Mae West
¨When I’m good, I’m very, very good, but when I’m bad, I’m better.
Mae West
