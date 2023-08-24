On this day in:
79 AD, Mt Vesuvius erupts, buries Roman Pompeii and Herculaneum, 15,000 die.
1814, During the War of 1812, British Troops led by General Robert Ross entered the US capital of Washington D.C. and burned many of the public buildings down, including the White House and the US Capitol building.
1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to make a transcontinental flight when she landed at the Newark Airport in New Jersey after a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles, CA.
1954, President Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act theoretically outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
1968, France became the world's fifth nuclear power when it exploded its first hydrogen bomb.
1981, Mark David Chapman is sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of John Lennon on December 8th, 1980, when he shot John Lennon four times in front of his wife Yoko Ono.
1985, A toxic leak at the Union Carbide factory on December 3rd has been blamed on a chain of human errors and mechanical safeguards failing. The leak allowed a cloud of Toxic Methylene Chloride and 22 other toxic substances to escape, and over 3000 people were affected in the town who have sued Union Carbide.
1992, Hurricane Andrew with winds in excess of 150 MPH ravages Southern Florida destroying 85,000 homes and leaving 1/4 million homeless. 38 people are killed and estimated costs are put at over $30 billion dollars.
1993, Police are investigating allegations of child abuse made against singer Michael Jackson by the father of one boy befriended by Mr. Jackson. The allegations against Michael Jackson include that the singer seduced the child and performed sex acts with him at his Neverland ranch in Santa Barbara.
Today’s Birthdays:
Duke Kahanamoku (1890) Hawaiian surfer and Olympic swimmer (Gold medal 100m freestyle 1912).
Malcolm Cowley (1898) American author (Flowering of New England).
Carlo Gambino (1902) Italian-born American mafioso boss (Gambino family).
Howard Zinn (1922) American historian and activist ( A People’s History of the United States).
Yasser Arafat (1933) Chairman of the PLO.
Vince McMahon (1945) American professional wrestling promoter.
Mike Shanahan (1952) American football coach (Denver Broncos).
Steve Guttenberg (1958) American actor (Police Academy, 3 Men and a Baby).
Cal Ripken Jr. (1960) Hall of Fame shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles.
Marlee Matlin (1965) American actress and the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award for acting (Children of a Lesser God).
Reggie Miller (1965) NBA Hall of Fame guard for the Indiana Pacers.
Dave Chappelle (1973) American actor and comedian.
Rupert Grint (1988) English actor (Harry Potter’s Ron).
Today’s Sports Fact:
Baseball Hall of Famer, Cal Ripken Jr., holds the record for consecutive games played, 2,632. Previous record holder was Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, 2,131.
Today’s Quote:
¨They tell you that you’ll lose your mind… they don´t tell you… you won´t miss it very much.¨ -Malcolm Cowley on aging
