Today in History:
On this day in 1997, Princess Diana of Wales, was killed in a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris, France.
Today’s Birthdays:
Caligula (12 AD) 3rd Roman Emperor.
Edward Thorndike (1874) American psychologist (father of modern educational psychology).
Lizzie Arlington (1877) American baseball pitcher (first woman to play professional men’s baseball 1898).
Frederic March (1897) American actor (Best Years of Our Lives).
Arthur Godfrey (1903) American radio and tv host (Arthur Godfrey Talent Scout).
Pete Newell (1915) Hall of Fame basketball coach (NCAA championship 1959, Cal Berkeley).
Buddy Hackett (1924) American comedian and actor (The Music Man).
James Coburn (1928) American actor (The Magnificent Seven, Our Man Flint, The Great Escape).
Frank Robinson (1935) MLB outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles.
Bob Welch (1945) American rocker (Fleetwood Mac).
Itzhak Perlman (1945) Israeli violinist (14 Grammys).
Van Morrison (1945) Irish singer/songwriter (Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance).
Richard Gere (1949) American actor (Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman).
Rick Roberts (1949) American singer/songwriter for Firefall (Just Remember I Love You, You Are the Woman).
Marcia Clark (1953) LA DA (OJ Simpson prosecutor).
Debbie Gibson (1970) American singer (Only in My Dream).
Today’s Sports Fact:
Hall of Famer, Frank Robinson, was the first African American manager in Major League Baseball. He is also the only player to have won the MVP in both leagues.
Today’s Quote:
"I'm proud to be paying my taxes…the only thing is…I could be just as proud for half the money."
Arthur Godfrey
