Today in History February 4

On this day in 1945, the “Big Three” Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin met in Yalta to discuss the fate of postwar Europe and the occupation of Germany.
Birthdays:
•Nigel Bruce (1895) British actor (Rebecca, a Dr. Watson in the early Sherlock Holmes movies).
•Charles Lindbergh (1902) “Lucky Lindy”, “The Lone Eagle” became an overnight sensation when he became the first person to fly solo over the Atlantic Ocean.
•Clyde William Tombaugh (1906) American astronomer (discovered Pluto).
•Byron Nelson (1912) American golfer (winner of 5 major titles and 19 tournaments).
•Rosa Parks (1913) American civil right activist who refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white person (helped start the Montgomery Bus Boycott).
•Betty Friedan (1921) American feminist and writer (The Feminine Mystique).
•David Brenner (1936) American stand-up comedian.
•Cheryl Miller (1943) American actress (Born Free).
•Dan Quayle (1947) 44th Vice President of the United States (1989-93).
•Alice Cooper (1948) rock vocalist (School’s Out).
•Lawrence Taylor (1959) Hall of Fame outside linebacker for the New York Giants.
•Clint Black (1962) American country western singer (Killin’ Time, A Better Man).
•Oscar DeLaHoya (1973) American boxer (Olympic Gold Medal 1992, 6 weight world champion).
Sports:
Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is considered the greatest outside linebacker in NFL history. He was the rookie of the year in 1981 and the league MVP in 1986. He redefined the position.
Quote:
“Men weren’t really the enemy – they were fellow victims suffering from an outmoded masculine mystique…” -Betty Friedan
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
