On this day in 1950, former State Department official Alger Hiss was convicted of perjury after denying involvement with a Soviet spy ring. The case against Hiss began in 1948, when Whittaker Chambers, an admitted communist and an editor with Time magazine testified before the House Un-American Activities (Joe McCarthy) and charged that Hiss was a communist in the 1930s and 1940s. Hiss spent almost 4 years in prison. Hiss lived to be 92 years old, dying on Nov. 15, 1996. He never deviated from his claim of innocence.
Birthdays
1824 Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Confederate general during the Civil War.
w1869 Grigori Rasputin, Russian monk and confidant of Russian royal family.
1904 Christian Dior, French fashion designer.
1922 Paul Scofield, English actor and Academy Award best actor for A Man for All Seasons.
1922 Telly Savalas, American actor (Kojak).
1924 Benny Hill, British comedian (The Benny Hill Show).
1940 Jack Nicklaus, American golfer.
1941 Placido Domingo, Spanish opera tenor.
1941 Richie Havens, American folk singer (Here Comes the Sun).
1942 Mac Davis, American country singer (Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me) and actor (North Dallas Forty).
1950 Billy Ocean, Trinidad singer (Caribbean Queen).
1951 Eric Holder, First African-American United States Attorney General.
1953 Paul Allen, American business magnate (co-founder of Microsoft) and owner of the Portland Trailblazers and Seattle Seahawks.
1956 Robbie Benson, American actor (One on One).
1956 Geena Davis, American actress (Thelma and Louise, A League of Their Own) and Olympic athlete (archery).
1963 Hakeem Olajuwon, Hall of Fame center for the Houston Rockets and two-time NBA champion.
Sports
Jack Nicklaus, “The Golden Bear”, won 117 professional tournaments, including 18 majors (three more than Tiger Woods), in his professional career and is generally considered one of the greatest golfers of all time.
Quote
“Women are the most fascinating between the ages of 35 and 40 after they have won a few races and know how to pace themselves.” - Christian Dior
By Craig Bettencourt
