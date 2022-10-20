On this day in 1864, President Abraham Lincoln formally establishes Thanksgiving as a national holiday.
On this day in 1973, President Richard Nixon discharged Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox, prompting demands for his impeachment and eventual resignation.
Today’s Birthdays:
Christopher Wren (1632) English astronomer and architect (St. Paul’s Cathedral).
John Dewey (1859) American philosopher, educational theorist and writer (Learn by doing).
Bela Lugosi (1882) Austrian actor (Dracula).
James Chadwick (1891) English physicist (Nobel Prize, 1935) discovered the neutron.
Jomo Kenyatta (1891) 1st President of Kenya.
Mickey Mantle (1931) Hall of Fame centerfielder for the NY Yankees.
Juan Marichal (1937) Hall of Fame pitcher for SF Giants (born in the Dominican Republic).
Tom Petty (1950) Rock singer (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers).
Keith Hernandez (1953) MLB first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals and the NY Mets. Somehow NOT in the Hall of Fame despite 11 gold gloves, 5 All-star teams, 2 World Series championships, 2 Silver Slugger awards, and an MVP.
Viggo Mortensen (1958) American actor (Lord of the Rings).
Kamala Harris (1964) current Vice-President of the United States.
Snoop Dogg (1971) American rapper (What’s My Name).
John Krasinski (1979) American actor (Jack Ryan).
Jordan Elizabeth Bettencourt (1991) My beautiful, amazing and talented daughter.
Today’s Sports Fact:
Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle appeared in 20 All-Star games, won 3 Al MVPs, played in 12 World Series winning 7 of them. World Series records he still holds are 18 home runs, 40 extra base hits, 26 runs scored, 42 walks, and 123 total bases. He is considered the greatest switch hitter in baseball history.
Today’s Quote:
“Anyone who has begun to think, places some portion of the world in jeopardy.” John Dewey
