On this day in 1927, The Jazz Singer, the first film with a pre-recorded soundtrack premiered in New York City. Silent movies were dead and so were the careers of many actors and actresses who now needed to sound as good as they looked.
On this day in 1946, Dave Klein, legendary coach and AD at Patterson High School was born. Dave won over 20 championships at PHS in Basketball, Baseball, Softball and Cross Country. He coached 2 California State Division 4 teams of the year, one in baseball and one in softball. He was league coach of the year 20 different times. Anyone who has coached at PHS in the last 35 years owes some kind of debt to Dave.
Today’s Birthdays:
George Westinghouse (1846) American entrepreneur and engineer (air brakes, alternating current, founder of Westinghouse appliances).
Helen Wills Moody (1905) American tennis player.
Janet Gaynor (1906) American actress (A Star is Born the original, it has been made four times).
Carole Lombard (1908) American actress (My Man Godfrey and Mrs. Clark Gable). She died in a plane crash returning home from a War Bond tour.
Thor Heyerdahl (1914) Norwegian anthropologist and explorer (Kon Tiki).
Fannie Lou Hamer (1917) American civils rights activist (Freedom Summer).
Tony Dungy (1955) Hall of Fame football player and coach (Colts).
Elisabeth Shue (1963) American actress (Cocktail, Adventures in Babysitting).
Today’s Sports Fact:
Hall of Fame tennis player Helen Willis Moody was arguably the greatest American player of all time. Nicknamed "Little Miss Poker Face", she won 19 singles titles and 12 more in doubles and mixed doubles. From 1922 to 1938 she played in 24 Grand Slam singles events and played in the finals of each, winning 19, second 3 times, and twice withdrew, once for an emergency appendectomy and once for a back injury. From 1927 to 1930 she won 10 French, Wimbledon, and US Opens in a row. She amassed a 398-35 (.919) match record including an Olympic gold medal in 1924 (the only year the Olympics was held during her career). Some of you may remember the "Battle of the Sexes" of 1973 when 29-year-old Billie Jean King defeated 55-year-old Bobby Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Riggs was not even playing professional tennis anymore. In 1933 27-year-old Moody played 32-year-old Phil Neer in San Francisco. Neer was the 8th rated male tennis player in the world, final result 6-3, 6-4 Helen Willis Moody. And one last argument, at one point in her career she had a winning streak of 158 matches in a row AND during that streak she did not lose a set. She grew up playing tennis in Byron, Ca. at the Byron Hot Springs resort and died at age 92 in Carmel, Ca. where she was still teaching tennis.
Today’s Quote:
Charlie Chaplin was once asked what he considered the most beautiful sight that he had ever seen. He responded that is was “the movement of Helen Willis playing tennis.”
Bonus Quote:
“Man is demolishing nature…we are killing things that keep us alive.” Thor Heyerdahl warning the world in 1970
