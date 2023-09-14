On this day in 1814, after watching the 24-hour British assault on Fort McHenry and seeing the Stars and Stripes still flying above the fort, Francis Scott Key (lawyer and part-time poet) penned a poem he titled "Defense of Fort McHenry." Later the words were set to John Stafford Smith’s music and was renamed "The Star-Spangled Banner.” Smith originally wrote the tune for a gentlemen’s club called the Anacreontic Society in the late 1770’s. The tune soon became a drinking song on both sides of the Atlantic. Once Key’s words were attached to the music it became very popular in the United States. In 1916, President Wilson proclaimed it to be the national anthem for all armed forces. Finally, in 1931, under an Act of Congress, it became the U.S. national anthem.
Today’s Birthdays:
Charles Dana Gibson (1867) American illustrator (Gibson Girl).
Margaret Sanger (1879) American nurse, birth control proponent and feminist.
John Gutfreund (1929) American investment banker (CEO of Solomon Brothers).
Harve Presnell (1933) American actor born in Modesto (Saving Private Ryan, Paint Your Wagon).
Nicol Williamson (1936) Scottish actor (Excalibur).
Larry Brown (1940) NBA player and Hall of Fame coach (UCLA, New York Knicks).
Sam Neill (1947) New Zealand actor (Jurassic Park, The Piano).
Ed King (1949) British rock guitarist (Strawberry Alarm Clock, Lynyrd Skynyrd).
Amy Winehouse (1983) British singer/songwriter (Rehab).
Today’s Sports Fact:
Most points scored in a quarter: The NBA record is 38, held by Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.
Today’s Quote:
"O say can you see, by the dawn's early light,
What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming,"
Francis Scott Key
