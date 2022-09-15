On this day in 1963, at 10:22 a.m. a bomb detonated at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Sunday school lessons were being held before the scheduled 11 a.m. service, 200 church members were in the building. While most parishioners were able to evacuate the building, four young girls were found dead beneath the rubble. A fifth girl lost her right eye and 20 other people were injured. This was the third bombing in 11 days in Birmingham which earned the nickname “Bombingham”. No one was arrested.
In 1977, Alabama attorney general Bob Baxley reopened the case and arrested and convicted Klan leader Robert E. Chambliss.
In the late 90's Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. and Bobby Frank Cherry were also prosecuted for their roles in the murder of the little girls. The US Attorney who prosecuted them was Doug Jones who later became Senator Doug Jones from Alabama in a special election to fill the vacancy left by Jeff Sessions when he became Donald Trumps’ first Attorney General. Jones was defeated in the 2020 election by former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.
Today’s Birthdays:
Marco Polo (1254) Italian explorer (China).
James Fenimore Cooper (1789) 1st major American novelist (Last of the Mohicans).
William Howard Taft (1857) 27th President of the United States and 10th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. He is the only man to ever serve as the head of the Executive branch and the Judicial branch.
Robert Benchley (1889) American humorist (My 10 Years in a Quandary).
Agatha Christie (1890) English mystery writer (Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, Ten Little Indians).
Fay Wray (1907) Canadian actress (King Kong).
Jean Batten (1909) New Zealand aviator, she was the first to fly solo from New Zealand to England.
John Michell (1913) Nixon’s attorney general who ended up going to prison.
Gaylord Perry (1938) Hall of Fame pitcher and 1972 Cy Young award winner (SF Giants).
Merlin Olsen (1940) Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the LA Rams (Fearsome Foursome), actor (Little House on the Prairie) and football commentator.
Oliver Stone (1946) American director (Platoon, Wall Street).
Tommy Lee Jones (1946) American actor and Academy award winning best supporting actor for The Fugitive.
Pete Carroll (1951) American NFL coach (Seattle Seahawks).
Dan Marino (1961) Hall of Fame quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.
Prince Harry (1984) former Prince of Wales.
Today´s Sports Fact:
On this day in 1969, future Hall of Fame pitcher, Steve Carlton, struck out 19 Mets batters. The ¨Amazin Mets¨ still managed to win the game 4-3.
Today’s Quote:
“The surest way to make a monkey out of a man is to quote him.” Robert Benchley
