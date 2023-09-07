Today in History:
On this day in 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) on the Colorado River, between Nevada and Arizona, began operation.
On this day 1977, US President Jimmy Carter and Panama’s General Omar Torrijos signed the Panama Canal treaties, guaranteeing Panama control of the Panama Canal after 1999.
Today’s Birthdays:
Elizabeth I (1533) Queen of England and Scotland (1558-1603) and the daughter of Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn.
Grandma Moses (1860) American primitive painter who began painting in her 80's (Old Oaken Bucket).
J.P.Morgan Jr. (1867) American financier and the son of J.P. Morgan.
Paul Brown (1908) NFL Hall of Fame coach and co-founder of the Cleveland Browns. Also played a role in founding the Cincinnati Bengals.
Elia Kazan (1909) Greek American Tony and Academy Award winning stage and screen director (A Streetcar Named Desire, On the Waterfront, East of Eden).
Anthony Quayle (1913) British actor (Anne of a 1000 Days, Lawrence of Arabia).
Louise Suggs (1923) American golfer and founder of LPGA (11 major titles. US Open 1949, 52).
Peter Lawford (1923) British actor (Mrs. Miniver, The Thin Man, Easter Parade, Royal Wedding) and a member of the ¨Rat Pack¨.
Daniel Inouye (1924) WWII hero (lost his arm fighting with 442 in Europe) and former Senator from Hawaii.
Buddy Holly (1936) American rock and roll singer/songwriter (Peggy Sue, That´ll Be the Day, Words of Love).
Chris Coons (1963) US Senator from Delaware.
Evan Rachel Wood (1987) American actress (Thirteen, Westworld, Frozen II)
Today’s Sports Fact:
On this day in 1892, James Corbett KOs 4 to 1 favorite and defending champion John L. Sullivan in 21 rounds at the Olympic Club, in New Orleans for the World Heavyweight boxing title; Sullivan´s only defeat and his last fight.
Today’s Quote:
"Sometimes we’ll sigh
Sometimes we’ll cry
And we’ll know why
Just you and I
Know true love ways¨
Buddy Holly ¨True Love Ways¨
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.