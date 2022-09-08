On this day in 1565, Augustine, FL, the first permanent settlement in what is now the United States was established.
On this day in 1858, Abraham Lincoln said in a campaign speech (Illinois senate race and Lincoln lost to Stephen Douglas) You can fool all of the people some of the time; you can even fool some of the people all of the time; but you can fool all the people all of the time.¨
On this day in 1900, 6,000 people were killed when a hurricane and tidal wave struck Galveston, Texas.
Today’s Birthdays:
Richard the Lionhearted (1157) King of England (1189-99).
Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain (1828) Medal of Honor winner for his heroism during the Civil War. His defense of the Little Round Top prevented confederate troops from taking the high ground on day two of the battle of Gettysburg. He saved the day and maybe saved the Union. After the war he became governor of the state of Maine. When he retired from politics he became the president of Bowdoin college.
Siegfried Sassoon (1886) English writer and poet (Counterattack).
Patsy Cline (1932) Country singer (Crazy).
Bernie Sanders (1941) current senator from the state of Vermont.
Ron ¨Pigpen¨ McKernan (1945) American rocker (Grateful Dead).
L.C. Greenwood (1946) NFL defensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pink (1979) American singer (Get the Party Started).
Today’s Sports Fact:
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood was part of the famed ¨Steel Curtain¨, was a 4-time Super Bowl champion, played in 6 Pro Bowls, was part of the 1970ś All-Decade Team, is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers All-time team and yet somehow is not a member of the NFL´s Hall of Fame.
Today’s Quote:
¨Soldiers are citizens of death’s grey land,
Drawing no dividends from time’s tomorrow.
In the great hour of destiny they stand,
Each with his feuds, and jealousies, and sorrows.¨ Dreamers by Siegfried Sassoon
