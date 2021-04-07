Tony Chircop, 71 of Soldotna, Alaska passed away Saturday, January 16th at Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield, Florida after a 5½ year battle with lung cancer.
Mr. Chircop was born in Qormi, Malta and was a resident of Soldotna for the past 28 years. Prior to that he lived in Patterson. He was a graduate of James Lick High School in San Jose and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He was a demolition specialist attached to the 65th Engineers. He loved flying airplanes, camping, fishing, hunting, snow machining, boating, bicycling, team roping, riding his motorcycle, 4-wheeling, kayaking and playing pickleball. But he most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Chircop is survived by his wife, Lesa Chircop of Soldotna, Alaska; son, Tony Chircop, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jennifer of Soldotna and their children, Lauren and Barrett; daughter, Tammy Gebauer and son-in-law Ethan of Sonora and their children Ben and Saige; brother, Richard Chircop and sister-in-law Tina, of Patterson and their children, Jason Chircop of Manteca and Julie Jergenson of Turlock; brother, Jim Chircop of San Jose, his children Sylvia, Charlie, Jimmie and Jesse Chircop. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Sylvia Chircop.
A Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, April 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers to: Hospice of the Central Peninsula, 35911 Kenai Spur Hwy, Ste. 9, Soldotna, AK 99669.
