I am Pastor Mesake Joji of Patterson Federated Church. I started my tenure on July 1st of this year as a replacement for Pastor Eun Joo. Today I’d like to share from Genesis 32:28 which says, “Then the man said, “Your name will no longer be Jacob, but Israel, because you have struggled with God and with humans and have overcome.”
My Theme : Touched by God. Whenever I read about bible characters, I’m amazed about how imperfect they are. They are not pristine subjects, they are not free from sin, they are not free from troubles, they are not free from mistakes. The bible doesn’t hold anything back in showing you the dark sides of the characters or the sides of themselves that they wish would never go into print.
Yet it is amazing how time and time again it is the imperfect people that God chooses to save that God chooses to use that God chooses to mold into his leaders, his followers, his people.
So it is with the story of Jacob.
We find Jacob in the midst of a life crisis. One might say that Jacob finds himself in the “Valley of Decision,” He must decide if he will make full surrender to God, trusting Him completely, or continue on foolhardy and headstrong, as he had done so often in his life. This was a very crucial point in his life with God.
While it is a story of a privileged man, it is a story of a life characterized by struggles and dark stories. In chapter 25 we have our first glimpse of darkness. Jacob was the second born, which meant he was behind Esau for the inheritance. First born meant special privilege. It meant a double portion of the inheritance. It meant everything.
Esau comes out from the fields from a hard days work and finds Jacob making his famous red stew. Esau demands to have a bowl and Jacob says, “Sell me your birthright.” Esau eats the stew and becomes resentful, spiteful, and angry.
In chapter 27, it gets worse, it gets darker… not better. When his father Isaac was near death, Jacob dressed up like Esau. He put hairy goatskins on his arms so he would feel like his brother Esau, and he tricked his blind and aged father into placing his blessing on him. It was a very big deal.
The wrongness of what Jacob did was apparent to Esau. Esau said in Genesis 27:36.” Isn’t he rightly named Jacob? He has deceived me these two times: He took my birthright, and now he’s taken my blessing!”
Isaac’s blessing meant that Jacob was lord over the entire family, that all of his relatives were like servants to him. The double portion of inheritance now belongs to him. When Esau finds out he has been tricked like this, he declared “The days of mourning for my father are near; then I will kill my brother Jacob.”
Jacob is forced to flee to the land of his uncle. This leads us to chapter 29… and even more darkness. While in exile he falls in love with Laban’s daughter Rachel and vows to work 7 years to win her hand in marriage. But Laban is a crafty old man, and during the night of the wedding Laban brings his oldest daughter Leah to Jacob, and Jacob is tricked into marrying her, Jacob is devastated, “What is this you have done to me? The trickster has been tricked.
Even then, Jacob is forced to work another 7 years for Rachel’s hand. Then, finally Jacob began to prosper and live in happiness. The end of darkness, right? Wrong.
In Chapter 31, more darkness, Laban’s sons were saying, “Jacob has taken everything our father owned and has gained all this wealth from what belongs to our father.” Jacob was no longer safe in the land of Laban, he was forced to flee.
This brings us to Chapter 32, Jacob is preparing to go home. Back home to Esau. Back home to the man whose last words were… “I’m going to kill you.”
Chapter 32 is a chapter of great darkness as Jacob stands on the shore of the river Jabbok, he is prepared to cross over into the land of his brother Esau to face his brother, to face his past, to face the darkness he had tried to forget, to face the darkness he had created.
Jacob sends messengers ahead to Esau. When the messengers return they declare “He is coming to you and four hundred men are with him.”
That catches us up to today’s text. Jacob sends his people across the river and there in verse 24, Jacob is left alone. A dark night spent alone with his thoughts, spent alone with his fears, spent alone with his memories.
For some reason Jacob stayed behind. It is here that something strange takes place. Suddenly Jacob saw a stranger in this dark night (Maybe it’s Esau? This is scary!). Someone was blocking his path, standing between him and everything that he treasured.
On this night, the heavenly visitor separated Jacob from everything that mattered to him. Jacob was confronted by what the Scripture here calls a man. Hosea says it was an angel. But we must realize that angels do not necessarily have wings and could appear quite human as well.
The wrestling match lasted for some time. At some point, Jacob must have realized that this was no mere man. We know this because at the break of day, the man he was wrestling with asked to end the contest as daylight approaching. It was clear that this was the lord as no one can see the LORD and live. Jacob refused to let him go unless this man blessed him. As the greater blesses the lesser, Jacob must have known now that it was indeed the LORD.
The wrestling match did not begin until Jacob was alone. I believe that the first part of wrestling with God is creating the time to get alone with Him. Otherwise, there are hindrances that might interfere with the work that God intends to accomplish in our lives. We tend to surround ourselves with distractions and then wonder why we don’t feel very full of God.
We all need to take time and be alone with God. But somehow, we allow the world to steal that time. We’re too full of the world to give God the room God requires! He’s not going to give us the one-on-one treatment if we’re always in a crowd,
We need to start creating the places where we’re going to be alone with God. Just to be alone with Him reading His word and praying. He’d like that very much. But you know the good thing about God is he is so patient with us. Good thing about God is that he meets us at whatever level he finds us in order to lift us to where he wants us to be.
We find Jacob at the point of surrender in V 24-31. He has been a conniving trickster who has made enemies of his family – but that’s all about to change. He wrestles with God. During this encounter, He surrenders – something Jacob has never done before. He waves the white flag. He raises his defenses. He throws in the towel. Only to find it is the greatest decision he’s ever made because, from today on, he would be different.
We think surrender is weakness – but really, it’s wisdom. Most compare surrender with failure, but in reality, it’s success. It’s not letting go, it’s holding on to the right things. Surrender is not defeat – especially with God – it’s victory in the truest sense.
One true test of a Christian’s brokenness and surrender to the Lord is their willingness to honestly face themselves. Many years before this night of struggle, Jacob had been asked the same question now being asked by the angel, “What is thy name?” but then Jacob had answered his father, Issac, “I am Esau” (Gen.27: 19a).
But now in chapter 32, broken and clinging to the Lord, Jacob confesses what God had been trying to show him for years. He said, “I am Jacob. Lord, I am a scheming, self-sufficient, stubborn, self-willed and a deceiver. I see it now, Lord. I’m just Jacob.”
What is your name?" meant are we going to admit what we are and let God change us? The greatest battle of all is not with the devil or other men, but with the Lord himself, trying to get us to surrender our will to his will.
If you win that battle, you will lose everything, but if you lose that battle and fully surrender to God, then you will win everything. A total surrender to Christ means leaving the old patterns behind. The Lord is not interested simply in us getting victory over certain sins. He wants us to change into new people with pure hearts. A character change.
It took only one desperate night of facing the truth. One night of struggle with the old nature. Jacob had it out with the Lord and prevailed. The Lord saw his desperation and determination and touched him. He put his thigh out of joint which left Jacob desperately clinging to God for a blessing.
One of the greatest miracles the Lord can perform in our behalf is to cripple all our human efforts and make us totally dependent upon Him. Jacob also had a new walk – a limp. So, he’s limping when it’s over, and may have been limping the rest of his life. When we wrestle with God, our walk changes. You can’t just live like you did before.
Really wrestling with God means that, at some point, He’s going to touch you in such a way that you cannot walk like you always did. You think different. You act different, You talk different. Your new life will have a different walk.
After his encounter with God, Jacob was a changed man, both physically and spiritually. As he walked into camp that morning, as the sun was coming up, his family knew something was different about Jacob.
Now scripture says that Jabbok is the place where Jacob wrestled with the Lord. It is where he made his total surrender to God. It is where he got his new character, and a new name, Israel. Our Jabbok must be faced alone. You can cross the Red Sea with the mighty host of the redeemed who left Egypt led by Moses. You can cross the Jordan with the victorious army of the Lord all around you led by Joshua. There is a third crossing! The Jabbok!
You will cross Jabbok alone! No counselors, no friends, no helpers. This is your private war between you and the Lord alone. To make a point here, we must realize that when it comes to the Day of Reckoning, when we must stand to answer for what we have done in this life, we will stand alone.
There will be no excuses accepted on that day. No matter what the reasons are, they won’t hold up in God’s court. He knows the very thoughts and intents of the heart. Jabbok is where the Jacob in us is given it's final death blow. It is where God deals with us not only about our sin, but also about our very character.
His encounter with God had left its mark. A new light burned in Jacob. He rose with a new determination, a new commitment to follow God, no matter what the cost. A total surrender to Christ means leaving the old patterns behind.The Lord is not interested simply in us getting victory over certain sins. He wants us to change into new people with pure hearts. A character change.
Blessings
