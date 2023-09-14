Patterson united in the name of kindness on August 29 to observe Touch a Heart Tuesday. Love Patterson director Kandace Weyhrauch and the heart mascot traveled around town for the day, showing various acts of kindness to the community, while other individuals made a difference in their circles of influence.
Weyhrauch only recently learned of the holiday, coming across it on the Stanislaus County event calendar. “I thought, ‘What a perfect holiday for Love Patterson to celebrate,’” she said. She then asked Love Patterson’s social media followers how they could each touch a heart that day. As each individual showed kindness to someone in their life, Weyhrauch used their ideas to spend the day blessing the town. “We were able to put some good into the world and do kind things for them.”
Touch a Heart Tuesday was part of Be Kind to Humankind Week, running from August 25–31 every year since 1988. The week includes other days such as Forgive Your Foe Friday, Speak Kind Words Saturday, and Sacrifice Our Wants For Others’ Needs Sunday (as well as more actions for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday). Lorraine Jara started the movement after a heartbreaking story in her own town of Toms River, New Jersey. Two men were boating when their rowboat overturned. As she wrote on the Be Kind to Humankind website, “The story went on to say that as they clung to the overturned vessel, two young ladies in another boat pulled them out of the water. The ladies did not have a radio onboard to call land for help. Two other boats with radio antennas passed them by, refusing their calls for help. One passing boater reportedly said, ‘We don’t want to be bothered.’ When finally rescued, one of the young men died.” After reading the account of this tragedy, she started the week to honor the young man’s death and promote goodness among people. “People need people; it’s as simple as that,” she continued on the website. “In order to have the power to make the world a better place, we must first change our attitudes for the better. We can create our own good news if we choose to do so!”
Though Touch a Heart Tuesday has passed, every day is a good day to touch a heart. For some ideas, visit bk2hk.org/week/tuesday. And for more information on Be Kind to Humankind Week, visit bk2hk.org.
