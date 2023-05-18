Town Hall meeting about fentanyl

A town hall meeting about the dangers of fentanyl will be held tonight (Thurs May 18) at the Patterson High School Auditorium. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.
Earlier this month, a similar town hall meeting was held in Grayson. Attendees received training on how to administer NARCAN, which is a medicine that can save the life of someone who is overdosing. Also, NARCAN kits were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.