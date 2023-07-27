When six elected politicians are in the same place at the same time, it usually means a fight is ahead. But on the morning of July 24, those six officials worked together to hear and respond to community input on the government’s treatment of veterans and seniors.
Congressman John Duarte, State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, Assemblyman Juan Alanis, Supervisor Channce Condit, and Newman Mayor Casey Graham were on the panel. Patterson Mayor Michael Clauzel, who had organized the meeting, helped oversee it. Veterans, seniors, and concerned community members packed the room, bringing their questions and comments. Many told of many negative experiences with the Veteran’s Administration, including a shortage of doctors leading to long wait times. One woman told of the difficulties of getting a simple ultrasound on her leg. Someone else said she’s been waiting eight months for a doctor to get back to her about an issue. The panel responded to each of these, committing to change in the VA.
George Ratana, one man who voiced his concerns, is the director of the nonprofit Veterans in Action. He stood to ask for funding for a veteran suicide prevention hotline based in Patterson. His organization aims to help the community with mental health, suicide prevention, and wherever else they can be of service. Their board consists entirely of veterans but volunteers come from all walks of life, including high school students, college students, and average citizens.
“We see that a lot of the stuff going on needs to be changed from within,” Ratana said. “Seeing as most of us have been through the VA system and are combat veterans or have some type of health issues, we understand, that’s not what’s working.” Many of the veterans came with the same sentiment, sharing their experiences with the representatives with the hopes of bringing change for themselves and others.
In closing, each of the officials gave closing remarks to the audience. Alanis stressed the importance of communication with local and state representatives. He mentioned learning much from the Town Hall and invites anyone with difficulties to notify him and those who can act upon them. Newman Mayor Casey Graham stated a sentiment that each of the officials echoed. “If you have issues, go to your local meetings.” Condit agreed, saying, “If we don’t know about a problem, we can’t address it. We work for you. So please, hold us accountable.” Alvarado-Gil noted the irregularity of having so many elected politicians at a meeting of this sort. “We’re not here campaigning, we’re here working for you.” Duarte spoke last, assuring the attendees that real change is possible. “You’re nobody’s backyard in this district. We’re going to accomplish this small town by small town.” He explained how specific stories of real people can help him produce action within the departments that make things happen.
As Alvarado-Gil mentioned, one way to contact your representatives is by following them on social media. Their accounts and more information about these local and state representatives are below.
John Duarte: https://duarte.house.gov/
Marie Alvarado-Gil: https://www.votealvaradogil.com/
Juan Alanis: https://ad22.asmrc.org/
Channce Condit: https://www.stancounty.com/board/district5.shtm
