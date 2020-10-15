Genessee & Wyoming Inc. is the freight company responsible for the train derailment that occurred on October 7.
The derailment occurred on the railroad tracks that run parallel to Highway 33 at the Frank Cox Road intersection.
Multiple box cars were affected, and Frank Cox Road was blocked for several hours as the company used cranes to lift the cars back onto the tracks.
Genessee & Wyoming Inc. did not return multiple calls for comment.
