Ulises Cruz, 31, was arrested by Patterson Police deputies this afternoon for threatening a woman with a knife at the Kwik Serv gas station on Second Street.
According to Sergeant Luke Schwartz, PIO for Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, the woman reported to police that the incident occurred when she refused to give Cruz money.
She reported that she was familiar with Cruz, having given him money on a previous occasion, and was able to give deputies a description of the man.
An SCSD air unit assisted ground patrol in a search of the area. Deputies located Cruz in the encampment known locally as The Oleanders.
Cruz was uncooperative and resisted arrest until deputies deployed non-lethal bean bags.
He was taken into custody and charged with making criminal threats and resisting arrest – a felony and misdemeanor, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.