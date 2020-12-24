Soroptimist International of Patterson would like to thank the community for their incredible support during the 2020 annual Trees and Wreaths in the Park event.
The consistent hometown sponsorship from businesses and non-profits alike, especially during this hard time, proves that our community is the best. Our hats are off to you, Patterson!
Thank you Delta Charter for your substantial participation by decorating six wreaths! Your involvement, as well as several other Patterson area schools and their administrations show our kids that we can still accomplish great things and we can do it safely.
To the first-time participants, we appreciate your support this year. We know that 2020 has been a year of uncertainty and instability. We hope that your businesses, clubs, and non-profit organizations continue to prosper as we support one another in our message of service to community.
Please remember that decorations in the park and in the yards of your neighbors are there for all to enjoy. Please be respectful of others and their belongings, and allow Patterson to enjoy this holiday season to the fullest.
Best wishes for a Merry Christmas,
Soroptimist International of Patterson
