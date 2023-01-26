Patterson Joint Unified School District released a statement regarding a trespassing incident that occurred at the Patterson High School campus on Jan. 20.
The incident was reported to have been a verbal altercation between an adult female and juvenile female while the student was walking home from school.
The student reportedly called her parent when the 45-year-old woman began yelling at and following her. The parent instructed the student to return to campus for safety.
Once on campus, the student safely sheltered with a staff member in a classroom while other staff members, campus security, and Patterson police responded to the incident.
The incident occurred after school hours, and no students or staff members were harmed. The statement released by PJUSD reads, “We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and thank the quick response from our staff and law enforcement.”
The woman, a neighbor of the student, was determined to be intoxicated at the time of the incident and was subsequently arrested for trespassing and public intoxication.
