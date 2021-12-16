Greetings Patterson neighbors and others who stumble upon these words. We are in my favorite time of the year. This aging preaching and scribe LOVES Christmas. As I write this, Christmas music fills the air of my office, two Christmas trees adorn our home, and more decorations will go up over the next evenings. Lights are still needed on the outside of the house.
Our clan has already experienced a bit of sadness this Christmas season. My beloved wife and I traveled back to Missouri to see our two surviving parents and other family over Thanksgiving. While visiting our son in Joplin, Missouri Friday, November 26, my father called. It was rather early, so I immediately knew something was wrong.
The news was not unexpected but still difficult to hear. My father’s brother, my Uncle Harry, had died in his sleep that night. When they went in to wake him at 6:45 am, the staff found him.
Uncle Harry was very special on many levels. The first thing you need to know is he was a downs syndrome child. I say child, because in many ways Harry never grew up, which is part of having downs. If you know anything about those with downs syndrome, then be ready to be amazed. Harry would have been 81-years old this week had he lived. EIGHTY-ONE is not an age a downs person is ever expected to live to see. But there is more!
Had Harry been born in the last forty years, he would have been able to work and only God knows what else he could have accomplished. He was incredibly creative with art which he drew and things he made from paper, tape, label material, wire, and anything else he could get his hands on. They had an art sale of his works twenty years ago to help raise funds for the home where he lived.
Growing up, my brother and I were with Uncle Harry most days before and after school and throughout the summers until I was in junior high. Gram, as we called our paternal grandmother and Harry’s mother, watched us Monday through Friday as my mother worked full-time.
At times, Harry could be very intimidating. He was big for a down’s person. At his peak, my uncle was around five feet, ten inches tall and close to two-hundred pounds. His arms were not strong, but his fingers were incredible strong due to the things he created. Harry enjoyed trying to scare us, so you had to be on the look-out all the time. When he did scare us, he would giggle until his eyes watered.
When Gram died in 1994, all of us thought Harry would grieve himself to death. WRONG! After some tough discussions with my parents, we placed Harry into a group home where he thrived for the last twenty-five years. In fact, he was the life of the party, doing things and going places we never thought Harry would agree to experience. He quickly became a favorite there, loving to help others go to the doctor and the like.
There are far too many stories to even begin to share with you. While he was not part of my daily life for the last nearly thirty years, him being gone leaves another hole in my life. Right now I am fighting back the tears as I miss my uncle.
The last time I saw Harry was this past June on our trip to St. Louis. I had not seen Harry for some two years due to living in California and the COVID mess. My father had not seen him much due to COVID, so I said we needed to go see him. Dad called and they told us to come out.
Uncle Harry had some minor heart issues and was on oxygen to make breathing easier. When I walked in, he had a hat on he had made (see the picture). I asked Harry if I could put on his hat, which I did. He just glowed, grinning ear to ear. But he had no teeth, so just note his tongue out a bit which was his way of smiling.
The staff at the home placed his stuff in a box for us which we picked up the Monday after his death. The hat was one of those things in the box which I have claimed as mine. Besides all the memories, I will have that very special hat with which to remember my very special uncle. The tears are back again, my friends. Life will never be same without Uncle Harry.
If you are blessed with having a downs person in your life, never miss an opportunity to enjoy them. I always speak to families I see with such special people. I usually get a great hug also which enriches both of our lives.
AND always take every opportunity to love your family, neighbors. You never know when that meeting will be the last one you get have. Enjoy the day!
