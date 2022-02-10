On the evening of February 12, Trinity Dance Center is planning to hold their 7th annual Daddy Daughter Dance. While giving an opportunity to make family memories, the event is also a fundraiser for the studio’s Elite and Premier dance teams.
Features of the event include a live DJ, digital photos of each group, as well as refreshments and raffle tickets available for sale. Prizes for the raffle include a variety of themed baskets, such as art or baking.
“It’s always fun to see the dads and the daughters dancing,” said Dana Larson, the event organizer. “Most of the dads end up talking with each other. It’s just a fun experience.”
Previous years have had very favorable responses, and Larson mentioned that every time they’ve sold out of tickets. “It gets better every year,” she said.
Attendees don’t have to dress up—many come in casual wear. However, some, especially the daughters, go “all out,” as Larson described it. “If you’re going to come, be open to having fun,” she said.
The evening of dancing runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 1010 West Las Palmas, Suite D. The tickets, $20 for each daddy-daughter couple, are available for sale outside the Trinity Dance Center building in the Savemart parking lot.
