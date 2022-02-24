True North

One of the biggest challenges we face is separating ourselves from behaviors that go against God’s plans and purposes for our lives. We know living a certain way is bad for us, but we still choose to do it. So, how do we find a way to live a life that is acceptable to God, while living in this crazy world full of division and confusion?
In his letter to the Roman church, the Apostle Paul pleaded with them to turn away from the customs and beliefs of the world, because it was beginning to derail the church. At the time, the church was constantly under scrutiny by the Gnostics who believed in acquiring special, mystical knowledge as the means for salvation. They believed that there is a supreme God, but one that is impersonal and unknowable and that deeper truth can be found apart from God. In their eyes, the creator of the universe was a lesser god, who wanted to create a flawless material universe but failed miserably. Sadly, many Christians were falling for this popular belief, and it was infecting the church.
The church is faced with similar scrutiny today. We are living in a world full of ideas and acceptances that throw everything pure and holy to the wayside. Tell me, do you really think it’s possible to live a life that is acceptable to God? Well, let’s take a look at the passage Romans 12:1-2, NLT.
And so, dear brothers and sisters, I plead with you to give your bodies to God because of all he has done for you. Let them be a living and holy sacrifice—the kind he will find acceptable. This is truly the way to worship him. Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.
Paul is pleading to the church to snap out of it and get it right! He is reminding them to not forget what God has already done for them and that true salvation is in Jesus Christ alone. God went through extreme measures to get our attention so that we can stand right with God and begin to live out his plans and purposes in our life.
Every single one of us has been given a talent and ability to be able to affect our world in such a way that God will be able to see the small detail that you add to his masterpiece. In fact, Paul’s letter to the church in Ephesus tells them that they are God’s masterpiece, and that they were created to do the good things he planned for them long ago (Eph. 2:10). This tells us that we have a purpose in life and as we live it out according to his will, it will please him!
We will never experience what a life with God is all about until we first make a decision to go all in and make him king of our hearts. We must understand how God sees us, because when you start a relationship with Jesus, you take on a new identity, You no longer have to lug around names you were called or who you used to be before you met Jesus. You’re now everything God says you are -- his treasure and his masterpiece. You are wonderfully made, in his image, and you are his!
Despite the sin that pulls us away from God every moment of our lives, He has provided us a way out. Our True North is Jesus. His word is our guiding light of truth and hope. My hope for you is that you allow God to accomplish all that he has planned for you to do, and that you live a life of integrity. But we cannot do this if we take our focus off Jesus. Let Paul’s words speak to your heart and do your best to live a life that is pleasing to God.
