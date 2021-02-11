Trusting God’s Heart

On Monday, January 18th, my daughter, Ella, was struck by a vehicle while riding her scooter. She suffered a broken leg, a fractured skull, and lacerations to her face. She was airlifted to Fresno where she spent the next four days in the ICU. This was a moment for me as a pastor to practice the faith I consistently preach to others.
I was angry, frustrated, numb, scared, angry, angry…did I mention I was angry? I remember thinking, “Did I do something wrong God? I moved my family to CA, devote my life to preaching your truth, and you allow THIS to happen to my baby girl? And as bad as the accident was, it gets worse. We also discovered, in mid-flight, that Ella is a Type 1 Diabetic and in DKA (Diabetic Keto Acidosis), which can sometimes be fatal. So, on top of just being hit by a car, we’re also learning that she has diabetes. Whew…take a breath Jeremy!
The next night, Ella had surgery on her leg. My wife stayed at the hospital, and I went to a hotel around 1am. I went up to my room, sat in the shower with my hands over my ears, shut my eyes, gritted my teeth as hard as I could…and screamed on the inside. Then, I rested my head on the side of the shower wall, and was finally able to articulate just a few simple words to God…
It’s easy to trust God when everything is going good, isn’t it? Not so much when all hell is breaking loose. People have been asking God this question for thousands of years. Can I really trust you Lord? You didn’t ask for that divorce, or to file for bankruptcy, or lose your family member to COVID, or to lose your job or your home, or for that cancer to come back. You didn’t want ANY of that, but here it is staring right in your face, and God is asking, “Do you still trust my heart?”
Three things happens to us when we trust God in the middle of a crisis: It brings us to a place of surrender, a place of rest, and a place of peace. Throughout scripture we read of everyday people who went some really bad circumstances, yet they still put their trust in God. What would happen if we did the same?
Back to me in that hotel room. After letting out that internal scream, I closed my eyes and whispered four gentle words, “I trust you Lord…”
That’s all I could say. I just kept saying it over and over because I didn’t know what else to pray. Even as a pastor, that’s all I had. And you know what, it was all I needed. Because in that hotel room, I knew Jesus was with me. His presence was strong all around me. And I meant every word. Those four words were coming from a place of deep grief and brokenness and humility within my spirit, “I trust you Lord…”
I don’t know what you’re going through, but God wants your surrender. Did God cause your situation? I don’t know. Did He allow your circumstance? I have no idea. Here’s what I do know – He wants you to trust his heart for you. He wants you to trust that his plan and direction for you is the best one. For the rest of this message, tune in this weekend to newlifecc.com and click on the message tab and the Patterson Campus. God bless…
Scripture references for this message: Psalm 62:5-8; 2 Cor. 12:9-10; Psalm 23:1-4; Philippians 4:7
By Pastor Jeremy Moore, New Life Christian Center, Patterson campus. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.